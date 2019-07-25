Greetings from Toccopola!
Happy Birthday wishes to Belynda Hill 7-25, Parker Morris 7-26, Peggy McGregor 7-27, Carla McGregor 7-28, Trey Drewrey 7-29 and Carson Webb 7-30. Happy Anniversary wishes to Karnard and Roslyn Boles 7-26, Thomas Dean and Melba Edwards 7-27 and Robert and Jannie Boles 7-28. Happy Birthday wishes to Cole Chrestman who celebrated his 14th birthday Sunday, July 21.
Congratulations to Caryn Swanson on getting Teacher of the Year at her School in Holly Springs!!
Bart and Shelia Ratliff had a wonderful visit with Gary and Tammy Pruett and Lorene Edge in Coldwater Saturday.
David and Donna Patton were in Florence, AL Friday and Saturday to celebrate their 46th anniversary. They had a wonderful time. Rhodes, Cassidy and Adam Patton placed a beautiful flower arrangement in Bellevue Sunday morning in honor of their anniversary. Lauren Patton surprised them by attending Bellevue Sunday. Donna said they are very blessed.
Donald and Margie Douglas visited their granddaughter, Molly and great granddaughter, Mila, recently. They were at Molly's Boutique, and Mila was so happy showing all her new tricks and new words. They also enjoyed visits from their sons and daughter in law on Saturday. Margie said it was great to have both sons there at the same time.
Per Brenda Berry: Pine Bluff Church of Christ had a fish fry Friday night….fish and all the trimmings plus Ray Coleman’s famous blooming onions. Men worked hard to get the food cooked and the ladies prepared the rest including some delicious desserts. It was a great fellowship, food and fun…blessed evening for everyone.
Ben and I enjoyed a trip to Lawrenceburg, TN with our friends Clyde and Annette Mize Thursday. We toured Davy Crockett Park and ate the buffet at their restaurant. We stopped at the Welcome Center after crossing the Tennessee River and Annette met a lady that she taught school with long time ago at Saltillo School… you never know who you will run into…Great trip and wonderful fellowship.
This is the day the Lord has made let us rejoice and be glad in it. Have a great week!