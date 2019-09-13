Greetings from Toccopola!
We have two sets of twins having birthdays this month….Aquilla Boles Bridges and Priscilla Boles Trice 9-4 and Rena Chrestman and Gena Hodges 9-13…Happy Birthday!! Sending birthday wishes to our favorite daughter-in-law Shelia Ratliff 9-5, Sherrie Warren 9-6, Billy Berry 9-7, Phyllis Rettman 9-11, Lavonia Thomas 9-12, David Patton 9-14, Nathan Swanson 9-14 and Lane Herren 9-14. Happy Anniversary wishes to Lane and Hope Herren 9-14.
Donald and Margie Douglas attended a family supper at Southern Craft, in Oxford recently. This was to honor grandson, Benjamin Douglas, who will be leaving soon for school in Maryland. Good luck Benjamin!
Brad, Bart and Shelia Ratliff, Michelle, Nathan, Kelli, Elizabeth, Chelsea and Thelma Plunk joined Ben and me Monday, Labor Day for hamburgers and hot dogs. Everyone had a great time but there was a little controversy on who would hold our great granddaughter, Elizabeth.
Ben and I enjoyed a fantastic breakfast Thursday with Clyde and Annette Mize….Although everything was delicious, Clyde’s biscuits are the best I’ve eaten. We had a wonderful visit with these two great friends who love the Lord and encourage and inspires you to make each day better than the last.
Labor Day weekend David and Donna Patton joined Adam and his family at Pickwick and Saturday they enjoyed riding in the boat and watching Rhodes and his friend Reid tubing and playing in the water. Donna said it was a fun time with family.
Those from Toccopola Homemakers club, who attended the council meeting in Pontotoc on September 4, were: Mary Frances Stepp, Peggy McCarter, Pat Williams, Zeda Woods, Melba Edwards, Harley Ann Thorne, and Margie Douglas. The meeting was called to order by Vice President, Harley Ann Thorne. The devotion was given by Dixie Boles from the Beckham club. She read from Jesus Calling, using Scripture from Psalms 32:17, Genesis 3:3-9, and John 8:12. She led in prayer. Mary Francs Stepp did roll call and minutes. Pam White gave the Treasury Report. The business of the meeting included: several committee reports, the fair report by Lynda Smith, upcoming Holiday House by Margie Douglas, Harley Ann Thorne talked about doing an inventory of what we already had on hand for the Holiday House. Since the President resigned last month, the council elected a new president to finish Linda Deaton's turn. Lynda Smith was elected our new President. The Fall Area meeting will be in Houston, MS, on September 26, each club will provide one door prize, and each person going one dish for refreshments. There was a sheet passed out for the Veteran's needs. These items will be carried to the Area Meeting. Next month Council meeting will be October 1, Breast Cancer Awareness and the speaker will be Melba Applewhite, cousin to Harley Ann Thorne and Mary Frances Stepp. It is also the Salad Luncheon. The meeting closed with Beckham club serving delicious refreshments.
Toccopola Homemakers met Monday, August 26 for their monthly meeting at Toccopola Community Center. Margaret Ratliff, Vice President called meeting to order. Zeda Woods called the roll and collected volunteered hours. There were ten members present with six guests. Minutes were read from last meeting and approved as read. Thanked everyone for helping with the fair. Reminded everyone dues will be due in our September meeting. We will play bingo that night; therefore, bring a $5 gift if you want to play. Since this was our picnic month, we skipped the programs. Nathan Swanson said the blessing before our meal. Everyone had a good time visiting and eating.
Brenda Berry attended Wale McLarty’s surprise ice cream and cake party after Wednesday night Bible study last week at Pine Bluff Church of Christ. Brenda also attended his family surprise party at Toccopola Community Center last Saturday. Billy and Brenda went to Nesbit and had Gary’s Birthday dinner on Monday. They enjoyed the visit. Saturday, September 7 they celebrated Billy’s birthday dining at Chow king in Oxford.
Peggy White and Brenda Berry went to Holly Springs Friday to the Hummingbird Festival. Brenda said they had a good time and the Festival was very interesting.
This is the day the Lord has made let us rejoice and be glad in it. Have a great week!