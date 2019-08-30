Greetings from Toccopola!
Happy Birthday wishes to Annette McGregor 8-28, Gary Wilson 8-28, Charlie Flemons 8-29, Harley Ann Thorne 8-29, Jeremy Flemons 8-30, Peggy Brewer 8-31, Ranecia Wardlaw, 8-31 and Dakota Montgomery 8-31. Happy Anniversary wishes to Dana and Martha Ellen Swan 9-2, Greg and Rena Calfee 9-3.
Grandson, Benjamin Douglas and friend, Leah, had lunch with Donald and Margie Douglas recently. Margie said they had a wonderful time looking at pictures and enjoying each other's company, making memories. Friday night, Margie and Donald, went to Oxford to watch grandson, Jon Michael Douglas, play football. Jon Michael is a senior at Oxford High School and plays for the Oxford Chargers. It rained when the game first started but that didn't hinder a wonderful win for Oxford.
Susan and Larry Ward of near Tupelo hosted the Falkner/Russell first cousins reunion Saturday. There were about 34 in attendance which included the spouses and their two aunts, Ann and Brenda. These cousins grew up together and always have a lot of stories to tell on each other. Everyone brought food and had a fun day eating, visiting and telling about their childhood days.
The Inmon family had a weekend of Birthdays. Adelyn Watson celebrated her 9th Birthday at the House of Bounce in Saltillo Friday night. Jessica Horton was honored with a Birthday with family and friends at Seafood Junction Saturday night. Caddie Kuykendall was surprised with a Sweet 16 Birthday party Sunday afternoon in Tupelo with a large number of family and friends.
Billy and Brenda Berry enjoyed Toccopola Homecoming Sunday. The guest speaker, Judge Rusty White is the grandson of John Sharpe and Loche White and the son of Bill and Martha White. Brenda said they had a good crowd, delicious food and great singing by the Trailsman Quartet.
Ben and I enjoyed breakfast with our daughter, Michelle Plunk at Cracker Barrel Friday. Michelle and Shelia Ratliff had a fun day Saturday going to estate sales. I was glad they did because Michelle found me a Christmas ball made out of small clear plastic punch cups with Christmas lights inserted through them…..really pretty at night. We had one that a friend’s grandfather had made me but the lights quit burning and Ben and I are not artistic enough to make one (ha). And Christmas holiday is right around the corner….four months.
This the day the Lord has made let us rejoice and be glad in it. Have a great week!