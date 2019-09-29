Greetings from Toccopola!
Happy Birthday wishes to Avis Porter 9-26, Olivia Coleman 9-29 and Timmy Morris 9-29.
Gavin and Megan Bynum and Lana and Aubrey Baldwin spent Friday night with Greg and Rena Calfee. At 6 a.m. Saturday morning Papaw (Greg) and Nana (Rena) took the 3 girls to Jackson Mississippi to the Natural Science Museum, the Dinosaur Theater, out to eat, enjoyed a great Hotel sleep over in Jackson… Sunday they were back at it…to the old Capitol Museum and a tour of the present Capital. These girls and their Nana and Papaw have had a wonderful time taking our grands where we took their parents when Dan and Sam were small. Rena is still getting over pneumonia it's been a long road to recovery but she said she wouldn't have miss this week end for nothing…… love, love, love her babies and their time together
Brenda Berry attended a Wedding Shower for William and Karissa Carwyle Sunday afternoon at By Faith Church in Pontotoc.
Donald and Margie Douglas spent a week in Gatlinburg, TN, recently. Margie said they had a great time and the weather was beautiful. They visited Cades Cove, Clingman’s Dome, Cherokee, Maggie Valley, N.C., and Townsend, TN. The most exciting thing was one afternoon when leaving the hotel, there was a bear visiting the parking garage! Needless to say, they were very careful each time they went to the car!
Visiting Harley Ann Thorne Thursday night was cousin, Melba Applewhite. Harley Ann enjoys Melba having to work in Oxford because it usually means a visit and Oby’s cheesecake! Always glad to have the opportunity to be with family.
Just saying; Every morning we get a chance to be different….a chance to be better….your past is your past….leave it there….learn from it and move on with your life….trusting and obeying God.
This is the day the Lord has made let us rejoice and be glad in it. Have a great week!