Greetings from Toccopola!
Toccopola Christmas Parade Saturday, December 7….Line up at 4:30 pm and parade starts at 5:30 pm. NEED ENTRIES…any questions call Hope Herren at 419-3789…After parade; in the Toccopola Community Center there will be food and entertainment (Fishers of Men). Of course, Santa will be there!!!
Birthdays for last week and following week are: Walter Darnell Hampton 11-23, Azariah McKnight 11-23, Nathaniel McKnight 11-24, Debbie Alexander 11-24, our grandson, Nathan Plunk 11-25, L.E. Stockard 11-25, Gavin Webb 11-26, Jackie Montgomery 11-26, Kerry Hodges 12-4, Yolanda Flemons 12-6 and Nicky Brewer 12-8. Happy Belated Anniversary wishes to Steve and Cindy Collums 11-27.
Betty Brown wanted to tell everyone how much they appreciated the prayers and love regarding her surgery. We are so thankful her surgery went well and she is home. We are still praying for good results with her recuperation and rehab.
Visiting Mary and Gary Anderson for Thanksgiving were: Loes McDonald, Sarah and Don Smith, Bonnie Acre, Tom and Linda Clover, Michael and Angela Walker from Eads TN, Melody and Jason Delaney and sons, Hunter and Jacob from Brownsville, TN and Greg and Bobbie Baird from Memphis, TN.
Greg and Rena Calfee went to Little Rock, Arkansas to the William Clinton Library and on to Mt Nebo. They stayed in a cabin and on their last night they lost power at 3 a.m. Greg built a big fire in fireplace and cooked breakfast in the fireplace. Greg said a little power outage couldn’t keep an old Boy Scout down! And as soon as he got the bacon, eggs and toast done the power came back. Rena said it was really beautiful up there. They walked a lot on the trails, went to lovers leap and a stone bridge and the ruins of an abandoned lodge. The story goes that after the stones were laid down, the men got called away to war and never finished. It was a wonderful time together.
Cecil and Harley Ann Thorne enjoyed their daughter and family, Susan, Mike and Abby Haukapp, from Atlanta and son Jeff Thorne from Hernando for Thanksgiving.
Visiting CW White over Thanksgiving were daughter and family, Kim, John and Carter Thornton from Los Gatos, Ca. Sons Steve and Bryan, grandsons Raleigh and Sterling, and daughter-in- law Julie joined them in celebrating Thanksgiving.
Cindy Collums said they have had an eventful November…. Baby Camden was in hospital with RSV. He is home now and doing great. Their granddaughter Stella had surgery- tubes in ears, she is much better this week. Black Friday shopping was a success with Haley - Rose and her friend Kayla Martin from Oxford. Haley- Rose and Garrett took Bo Michael to the train to Christmas Town in Batesville Saturday. Steve took Cindy to celebrate their 32 anniversary at Marshalls Steak House in Red Banks Saturday night. It was wonderful!!!
Donald and Margie Douglas attended the last playoff game for Oxford Chargers on Friday night, November 29. Their grandson, Jon Michael Douglas, is a senior at OHS and this was their last playoff game. Margie said it was a very exciting game! The Chargers won…they will be in the state playoff in Hattiesburg. Congratulations to the Oxford Chargers!
Bro Tommy and Joan Inmon enjoyed having their Children, most of their grandchildren and great grandchildren for Thanksgiving… 30 attended.
Lee and Amy Chrestman went to Barbados to celebrate their anniversary. They toured Harrison’s Cave and went swimming with the sea turtles.
Brenda Berry and Sydney Hall went to Terri Haute, Indiana and enjoyed Thanksgiving with Sydney’s parents, Charles and Marilyn Laird. Her Brother Charles came and spent one night while they were there. They all had a great weekend seeing each other. Brenda said it was wonderful to be included in this family!
Jeffrey and Tammy Plunk enjoyed celebrating Thanksgiving and November birthdays with family at Lerissa and son-in-law Dustin’s new home on Saturday afternoon. Those attending were; Sundra, Erick, Karson and Kase Pettit, Kayla, Joe, Rowan, Hunter and Conner Gray, Lerissa, Dustin, Alden, Ava, Aubrey and Austin Robbins, Heather, Kyle and soon to arrive Nolan Notvest, Kyle Trevor, Ashley and Emry Plunk. Tammy said it was great to have all the family together at one time.
Jeremy and Sandra Carwyle with the Toccopola Grocery want to thank everyone (Those that brought food and those that volunteered and especially those that came and ate) sharing Thanksgiving with them Thursday at the Store. A very special fellowship!
Ben and I enjoyed our family Thanksgiving at our home with 36 attending. Everyone brought food and after we stuffed ourselves, we reminisced about; our growing up years, our loved ones that have passed, I especially enjoyed the stories that that my brother and I remembered our parents and grandparents telling us. A wonderful time with family! Thelma Plunk, we missed you this year but I know you enjoyed being with your son, Jay and family.
The Toccopola Homemakers met in Monday night, November 25, at the Toccopola Community Center. The meeting was called to order by the President, Margie Douglas. The devotional was given by Mary Frances Stepp on The Real Meaning of Christmas. Margie Douglas led in prayer. Roll and volunteer hours were collected by Zeda Woods. There were 13 members present. The minutes from the October meeting were read by Margaret Ratliff and approved. The Health Report was given by Mary Frances Stepp on 2019 Medical Breakthroughs; there were 17 listed and very interesting.
The Garden Report was given by Pat Williams on caring for Christmas cactus and a reminder for house and outdoor plants. The Environmental Report was given by Harley Ann Thorne on the Beaver Comeback, and how they are beneficial to our environment. She reported that a good project on environment would be collecting plastic bottles. This will give us one new project for the coming year. The President thanked everyone for their participation at the Holiday House and on the success it was. The awards banquet will be December 5 at 12 noon. Our club is responsible for 2 salads and 2 desserts and a sweet potato casserole. There were 5 volunteers to take care of this. The President gave Elaine McKnight the money to purchase gifts for the angel tree child and we appreciate her taking care of this for the club. A love gift was given to Melba Edwards in memory of her husband, Thomas Dean Edwards. Our next club meeting is December 9 which will be our Christmas party.
Bette Sparks has invited the club to her home for this special event. It is potluck and we take a $5.00 gift. The club agreed to take salads and casseroles to the Toccopola Store on Wednesday, November 27 to help with the Thanksgiving meal they prepare for those in need. After the business of the meeting, Mary Frances Stepp and Harley Ann Thorne served delicious refreshments. The Toccopola Homemakers meet on the fourth Monday night of each month at 7 PM at the Toccopola Community Center. We welcome visitors and would love to gain some new members. Come join us.
This is the day the Lord has made let us rejoice and be glad in it. Have a great week!