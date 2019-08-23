Greetings from Toccopola!
Everyone is invited to Toccopola Homecoming at the Toccopola Baptist Church Sunday, August 25 starting at 11 A.M. Guest Speaker will be Rusty White. After lunch, there will be a singing featuring the Trailsman Quartet.
Happy Belated Birthday wishes to Deborah Wendler 8-17, Eric Flemons 8-16 and Alexus Golden 8-16!!! Happy Birthday wishes to Cyndi Hyland 8-19, Faye Phillips 8-20, Cheyenne Montgomery Baker 8-22, Haley-Rose Collums Craig 8-24 and Scott Webb 8-26.
Bro Tommy and Joan Inmon enjoyed their daughter, Janet Keniston of Brandon visiting this weekend. Joan and Janet attended the Guinn Cemetery Memorial Day Sunday Morning. Visiting them in the afternoon were Chandler Inmon, Madison Stone and Michelle Pettit and Sam.
Harley Ann Thorne enjoyed spending Saturday with her son and family, Jeff, Nicole and Tyler. Tyler had two soccer games in Oxford. Between the games they enjoyed lunch with other friends. It was hot but the excitement almost made you forget the heat.
The Toccopola Homemakers club had a wonderful time working with the other four clubs in Pontotoc County at the Exhibits building last Wednesday through Friday. There were lots of handmade items, canned goods, pictures, flowers, fruits and vegetables and baked goods. There was lots of work and fellowshipping. We had time while the Judges were judging to go out and eat and get a little shopping in….you know us women if we get a chance we will shop (ha). Thanks for all who made it the great event it turned out to be.
This is the day the Lord has made let us rejoice and be glad in it. Have a great week!