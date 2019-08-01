Greetings from Toccopola!
REMINDER: Book Exchange Saturday, August 3 from 9 A.M. until 11 A.M at Toccopola Community Center.
Happy Birthday wishes to Donald Douglas 8-3, Marin Lindsey 8-3, Courtney McGregor 8-4, Aaron Hampton 8-4, Donald White 8-5 and Joyce Wingo 8-6. Happy Anniversary wishes to our daughter, Michelle and to our favorite son-in-law Carlton Plunk on 8-6…They have been married 36 years and my favorite song for them is “Look at Us” by Vince Gill. Robert and Jannie Boles celebrated their 47th Wedding Anniversary Sunday, July 28.
Congratulations to Aaron Darnell Hampton who will be pinned on Saturday, August 03, 2019, for his completion of surgical tech.
Recently Gail Morton and Rhonda Robertson took their mother, Ann Russell and brother, Timmy on a trip. First they went to Goodman, MS to pick up Ann’s sister, Carolyn Thomas and then went to Florida to spend a couple of days with Ann’s sister, Sue Jeter and husband, Jeff. Ann said when you get the three sisters together; there is a lot of joking and laughing going on. They had a wonderful time!
Saturday Clay Russell took Ann and Timmy Russell to Goodman, MS and got Carolyn and went to meet their double first cousins, George and JP Pilgrim in Kosciusko for the day. Ann said she has had a great time visiting and reminiscing with family….precious memories.
Donald and Margie Douglas attended a birthday celebration for Donald, Brad VanWinkle and Raylon VanWinkle recently. It was a fun filled afternoon with a water slide that not only the children but adults brave enough to try it, enjoyed. Of course there was lots of food and birthday cake and presents. Margie said it was a great day with family.
Billy and Brenda went to Atlanta, Georgia to help Brenda’s aunt Marjorie Parks celebrate her 91st birthday. Brenda said, they ate out, went shopping, got pedicures and had a big party at the house and some enjoyed the swimming pool.
The Toccopola Homemakers Club met on Monday night, July 22, at the Toccopola Community Center. The meeting was called to order by the president, Margie Douglas. The devotion was given by Margaret Ratliff on making wise decisions. She used several Scriptures including: Proverbs 15:1, 15:28, 18:3 and Philippians 2:3 along with other Scripture. Melba Edwards led in prayer. The roll was called by Zeda Woods and volunteer hours collected. The minutes from the last meeting were read by Margaret Ratliff and approved. The Health report was given by Mary Frances Stepp on Healthy You, Better Balance in Just 10 Minutes. The Garden Report was given by Pat Williams on Pruning Shrubs and maintenance for this time of year for other plants. Kim Thornton, our guest, gave the Environmental report on plastic bags and plastic straws and the effect they have on the environment. These reports were very informative. The business of the meeting included: A summary on the fair, the day and night the club works and which day to bring items. The August Council meeting is August 7, it will be pot luck and we will play Bingo, bring a $5 gift. August is picnic month for our club, and our husbands are invited….It is pot luck...Don't forget. We will continue to make baby blankets for the children's hospital and large fleece blankets for the Sylvia project. Our guest for the night was Kim Thornton, from Los Gatos, California. She is Harley Ann Thorne's niece and C. W. White's daughter. She gave a very interesting talk on Natural Cosmetic and Therapeutic products. She demonstrated and talked about how she uses and makes these items. Each person received a personal bar of decorative soap to take home with them. Along with the soaps and fragrances she also makes candles. After the demonstration, Margaret Ratliff and Melba Edwards served delicious refreshments. The Toccopola Homemakers meet on the fourth Monday night of each month at 7 PM at the Toccopola Community Center. We welcome visitors and new members. Come and join us and learn some new and exciting things.
This is the day the Lord has made let us rejoice and be glad in it. Have a great week!