Greetings from Toccopola!
Happy Birthday wishes to Derick Boles 7-22 and Marjorie Brown Parks 7-24. Happy Anniversary wishes to David and Donna Patton 7-21 and Bart and Shelia Ratliff 7-22.
Toccopola Town Board met Monday night with Mayor and four Aldermen attending. They are in the process of purchasing new tables. If you have any suggestion of how to better our community, please feel free to come to meetings. Board usually meets first Monday night of each month at 7 PM at the Toccopola Community Center.
About fifteen or more of Toccopola Church of the Living God members and associating Churches will be attending their Conference 7/15/19 - 7/21/19 in Indianapolis, Indiana.
Per Donna Patton: Nineteen from Bellevue enjoyed a trip to Como Steak House Friday night. There was lots of good food, fellowship and fun. The bus rides are always fun and we have the best driver: C W White.
This has been a slow week…I guess….No news is maybe good news…Ben and my week was as following; played Mexican Train dominoes in Oxford Tuesday, went to Election Training Wednesday morning, Wednesday night Bible class, visited Wal-Mart Thursday, played bunco Thursday night, went to Doctor appointment Friday in Tupelo, Worship Services Sunday, and that has been our week…but…for old folks that is pretty busy.
This is the day the Lord has made let us rejoice and be glad in it. Have a great week!