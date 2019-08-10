Greetings from Toccopola!
Happy Birthday wishes to Robert Flemons 8-9 and Quay Worthem 8-9.
Enjoying the Watermelon Festival in Water Valley Saturday were cousins: Linda Bodenheiner, Melba Applewhite, Amanda Edding, Mary Frances Stepp, Theda Russell, Inette Maples and Harley Ann Thorne. All agreed it was fun but very hot! Later they returned to Oxford for a delicious lunch.
Kim and Carter Thornton from Los Gatos, Ca spent several weeks with her dad, C W White. Before the time was up Kim's husband, John came for a few days. Always good to have them here, besides all the work C W saves for her all the family spends quality time together. Aunts Inette Maples and Harley Ann Thorne especially enjoy her being here!
Sam Pettit, son of Chris and Michelle Pettit had a fun time celebrating his first Birthday with a big red wagon party at the Thaxton Community Center. A large group of family and friends helped make it so special.
Ben and I attended my 60th Class Reunion at Water Valley Friday night. There were about forty attended including spouses. Had a lot of fun and enjoyed listening to “tall tales of school days”.
Thelma Plunk, Michelle Plunk, Bart and Shelia Ratliff, Ben and I met at Outlaw Restaurant Saturday night. This was a belated birthday and farewell supper for Michelle. Michelle is joining her husband Carlton in Mexico for two weeks.
This is the day the Lord has made let us rejoice and be glad in it. Have a great week!