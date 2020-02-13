Greetings from Toccopola!
Reminder: Valentine Banquet “Bro. Dean Walker” style! Toccopola Baptist Church, Sunday school 10 a.m.-11a.m. Worship 11a.m.-11:30 a.m.… food, Fellowship, and Fun for All Ages 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m.
Happy Birthday wishes to Barbara Pampel 2-13, Hope Herren 2-14, Brad Thomas 2-17, Sydney Hall 2-17 and to my husband Ben Ratliff 2-18. Happy Anniversary to Wale and Betty McLarty 2-18.
Per Charlotte Whitworth: Third Sunday Singing at Toccopola Baptist moved to 4th Sunday of this month due to Valentine Banquet on 16th. There will be no evening services on the 16th. We are so sad to lose Ms. Betty Finley. She was a wonderful active member until she just could not make it to church due to health. We all loved her so much. Please remember the family in your prayers.
David and Donna Patton and Phillip and Melba Heard attended the Righteous Brothers concert Saturday night at the Ford Center in Oxford. It was a fun evening.
Pontotoc Church of Christ hosted the Area Wide Youth Meeting Sunday night. There were about 185 in attendance…a wonderful lesson and amazing singing which was very inspiring. Afterwards everyone enjoyed hamburgers, bake beans, chips, desserts and condiments. Great fellowship with brothers and sisters in Christ from several congregations.
Ben and I enjoyed a visit from our sister-in-law, Linda Ratliff from Starkville Friday. Saturday we attended a birthday supper at Cravin’ Catfish in Sherman. Those attending were; Brad, Bart and Shelia Ratliff, Michelle, Chelsea, Catherine, Kelli, Elizabeth and Nathan Plunk and our soon to be grandson in law, Matt Sullivan. Wonderful time with family!
Those from Toccopola MHV Club who attended the Council meeting at the Extension office on Wednesday, February 5, were: Zeda Woods, Harley Ann Thorne, Melba Edwards, Angela Coleman, Pat Williams, Bette Sparks, Mary Frances Stepp and Margie Douglas. The meeting was called to order by the President, Lynda Smith. The devotion was given by Margie Douglas and she led in prayer. Mary Frances Stepp called the roll and read the minutes. Pam White did the Treasury report. The business of the meeting were: committee reports, a report on the upcoming fashion show at the next Council meeting, sheets were passed out for the fashion show, winter board, the benefit for Darla Pennington, and the due date for Cultural Arts. The President read two thank you notes, one from Bodock Grove and one from Melba Edwards. There was a discussion on participating in the Luncheon with the Library, and our yearly project for the three schools in Pontotoc County, there was also mention of Girl Scout Cookies. Our special speaker, Dixie Bowles spoke on Mending Hearts and taking care of ourselves to prevent heart problems. She did an excellent job. After the meeting, Toccopola Club served delicious refreshments.
This is the day the Lord has made let us rejoice and be glad in it. Have a great week!