Greetings from Toccopola!
REMINDER: Holiday House is Friday, November 1 at the Pontotoc County Extension Office from 9 A.M. until 2 P.M. Sponsored by the Mississippi Homemaker Volunteers of Pontotoc County. Chicken and dressing with trimmings for $7, includes a drink and dessert. Lunch will be served from 11 A.M. until 1 P.M. Call 489-3925 to place take-out orders between 10 A.M. and 12 P.M. There will be crafts for sale and the MHV Country Store and door prizes. Come and join us for a fun day!
Book Exchange Saturday, November 2 at Toccopola Community Center from 9 A.M. until 11 A.M. Come and join us.
Happy Birthday wishes to Margie Douglas 10-31, Betty Finley 11-2, Donna Patton 11-3, Gene Stepp 11-5 and Hunter Jones 11-6. Happy Anniversary wishes to Scott and Denise Webb 11-2, Bro. Tommy and Joan Inmon 11-5 and Josiah and Ashleigh Coleman 11-6.
The five MHV clubs in Pontotoc County: Beckham club, Algoma club, South Pontotoc club, Hanging Grapes club and Toccopola club met at the Pontotoc County Extension office on Tuesday and Wednesday (21st and 22nd) to prepare for the upcoming holiday house. A lot of hard work, but it was wonderful seeing everyone working together as a team to get the job done….. Great fellowship!!!
This is the day the Lord has made let us rejoice and be glad in it. Have a great week!