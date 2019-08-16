Greetings from Toccopola!
Happy Birthday wishes to Robert Worthem 8-15, Ricky Flemons 8-16 and Russell Mahan 8-16.
Kathy and Bill King’s granddaughter, Kaylah King from San Antonia, Texas came for a two week visit. They had a great time….went to Geyser Falls, Incredible Pizza and the Zoo. Papa Bill took Kaylah bowling and threw out his back…but …all in all had a great visit. Kaylah loved the tall trees and the fresh air.
Church of the Living God had their back to school event Sunday, August 11.
Our granddaughter, Catherine Plunk and friend Matt from Jonesboro, Arkansas ate lunch with us Saturday…had a great visit.
Those from Toccopola Homemakers Club who attended the Council meeting at the Extension office in Pontotoc Wednesday, August 7 were: Sue Tidwell, Margaret Ratliff, Melba Edwards, Harley Ann Thorne, Mary Frances Stepp, Bette Sparks, Pat Williams, and Margie Douglas. The meeting was called to order by Linda Deaton. Maria Galloway opened the meeting with prayer, and Mary Frances Stepp called the roll, collected volunteer hours and read the minutes from the last meeting. The business of the meeting included Committee Reports, and the upcoming fair, August 10-17, and a reminder about the items we enter. There was a reminder about dues which are due by October 1. Due to health reasons the president resigned, and we are to elect a new president for the Council in September. After the business of the meeting, there was a shower for Martha Tutor in the loss of her home in a fire. Martha was very appreciative of all the gifts she received. Since August was picnic month, we enjoyed a verity of delicious dishes to choose from. It was a good time of eating and fellowshipping.
This is the day the Lord has made let us rejoice and be glad in it. Have a great week!