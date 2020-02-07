Greeting from Toccopola!
Everyone is invited to Gospel Meeting February 9 thru 12 with Don Blackwell at Highway 15 Church of Christ, 276 Hwy 15, Pontotoc. Times: Sunday morning 11 A.M., Sunday evening – Wednesday 7 P.M.
Happy Birthday wishes to Karin Brewer 2-11 and Beulah Smithers 2-12. Happy Anniversary wishes to Tommy and Sandy Bowen 2-10 and David and Zeda Woods 2-10.
We want to send get well wishes to Jannie Boles and Steve Collums….please remember them in your prayers.
We were saddened to hear of Ann Collums Davis passing away January 29. Let’s remember her husband, Jay Davis and family in our prayers along with her sister, Genice Tutor and brothers Tony and Keith Collums. I have wonderful memories of Ann; first met Ann when we square danced together in Toccopola Gym when our children was young, in the past ten years we were in Toccopola Homemakers Club together, played Bunco and was in Leisure Lifestyle Line Dance group (Ann and her late sister, Marie was a great team making line dancing fun….wonderful memories there with those two). Ann was kind, considerate, fun loving and a great friend! We will greatly miss her but she will live on in our memories.
Per Charlotte Whitworth: Valentine Banquet “Bro. Dean Walker” style! Toccopola Baptist Church, Sunday School 10am-11am, Worship 11am-11:30am, Food, Fellowship, and Fun for All Ages 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Gene and Cathy Johnson celebrated an anniversary last week, and Bro. William Carter celebrated his —birthday! Lol! No years married or ages divulged!!! We at TBC enjoyed having Mrs. Juanita (Bobby) Carnell’s daughter, Sharon and Bobby Foster at church Sunday. It’s always great to see Emily McLaughlin Bramlett and her girls. The girls, Presley, Paisley, Parker, Piper, and Peyton assisted the Oxford Food Pantry Saturday along with their fellow Girl Scouts. They are also selling Girl Scout cookies if you’d like to get in touch with any of their family (Sherry Warren, Layne McLaughlin). Lots of girls are gearing up for cheer and dance competition. Say a prayer and a wish…. Paige Lewis, Presley Bramlett, Haizlee Walker, and Mary Kyle Howe are sure excited about this cheer and dance season!
Cindy Collums said they have a new neighbor! Justin, Whitney and Stella Collums….they are planning on building in the future and she has always lived in town (New Albany). Justin says this is a trial run in his great grandparent’s (Frank and Betty Collums) house to see how she likes country life! Cindy said they are so excited!!
Garrett, Haley- Rose, and Camden Craig enjoyed visiting Chas and Lindsey Brown in Birmingham recently.
There was a surprise birthday party Friday night in Hernando for Rick Clements who turned” the big 50” and helping him celebrate was his honorary Aunt, Brenda Berry….great fun with family and friends.
Our grandson, Nathan Plunk and great granddaughter, Elizabeth came to visit us Saturday. Afterwards, they visited Toccopolans new residents, John and Barbara Foster. Nathan said they had a quick visit with George Fesmire before returning home.
The Toccopola Homemakers met on Monday night, January 27, at the Toccopola Community Center. The meeting was called to order by the President, Margie Douglas. Harley Ann Thorne gave the devotional from Jesus Calling using the Scriptures John 16:33 and Psalms 112:4-7. Margie Douglas led in prayer. Roll was called by Zeda Woods with 12 members and 2 visitors present, a total of 197 volunteer hours were collected. The minutes from the December meeting were read by Margie Douglas. The Health Report was given by Mary Frances Stepp on Americans Eat and Inhale More Than 70,000 Plastic Particles Each Year by Mandy Oaklander. The Garden Report was given by Pat Williams on planting and maintaining our plants for this time of year. The Environmental Report was given by Harley Ann Thorne on our project, collecting plastic containers for recycling. She discussed the plastic bottles, jugs and cans and where they could be taken. Each person is responsible for collecting and distributing the items for this project and reporting back with the output. Thanks ladies for doing such a great job!! The President gave a report on the monies received from the awards banquet, asked for suggestions for programs, and for each one to look over the sheets with addresses and phone numbers. She told of the benefit for Darla Pennington on February 8 at the Extension Office, starting at 4:00 PM. The next council meeting is Wednesday, February 5, and it is Toccopola MHV'S time to serve. Volunteers were Melba Edwards, Mary Frances Stepp, Sally Hope, Zeda Woods, Harley Ann Thorne, and Margie Douglas. Our special guest for the night was Supervisor Mike McGregor and his friend, Tamy Hannon. Mike spoke on the duties of the supervisor, and of course, it is more than roads. The supervisor wears many hats, meaning he has many jobs. It was a very informative speech and everyone enjoyed both our guest. Thanks Mike for taking the time to come to our club and for all your work for our county.
After the business of the meeting, Harley Ann Thorne and Margie Douglas served delicious refreshments. The meeting was adjourned at nine. The Toccopola Homemakers meet on the fourth Monday night of each month, at the Toccopola Community Center at 7 P.M. We always welcome new members and visitors.
This is the day the Lord has made let us rejoice and be glad in it. Have a great week!