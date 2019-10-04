Greetings from Toccopola!
Reminder: Book Exchange Saturday, October 5 at Toccopola Community Center from 9 A.M. until 11 A.M.
We want to wish Happy Birthday to Wanda Hall 10-4, our granddaughter Catherine Plunk 10-4, Joyce Flemons 10-5, Opal Newman 10-5, Faith Brewer 10-6 and Trent Hall 10-7.
Those celebrating the September birthdays of Marjorie Heard, David Patton and Adam Patton on Sunday (9-22) were Marjorie, David, Donna, Lauren, Adam, Cassidy and Rhodes, Roberts Patton, Phillip and Melba Heard of Grenada, Craig, Lisa, Tyler and Justin Heard from Madison and Charlotte and Charley Overby. After enjoying lunch at Ecru Fish & Steak, they had birthday cake and a fun afternoon at Adam, Cassidy and Rhodes new home at Friendship.
Pine Bluff Church of Christ had their homecoming Sunday with around 83 in attendance. Will Anderson was the guest Speaker. Homecoming is a fun time and always plenty of good food.
The Toccopola Homemakers met on Monday night, September 23 at the Toccopola Community Center for their regular monthly meeting. The meeting was called to order by the president, Margie Douglas.
The devotion was given by Pat Williams. Pat spoke on Saying I Love You using 1 Cor. 13:1-4, 13. She led in prayer. Roll was called by Harley Ann Thorne in absence of the secretary, with 11 members and 1 visitor present and a total of 90 volunteer hours. The minutes of the last meeting were read by Margaret Ratliff and approved. The health report was given by Mary Frances Stepp on Healthy You, 60 Second Health Boosters. Something we all enjoyed and need to put into practice. Pat Williams gave the garden report on the history of Mosquitoes. It was determined, except for a few birds; these insects have no purpose except to aggravate humans! Harley Ann Thorne gave the environmental report on animals brought into our area like alligators, etc. All reports were very informative and interesting.
Discussion was made for the Area meeting in Houston. Melba Edwards will get the door prize and Mary Frances Stepp will purchase items for the Veteran's donations. Discussion was made for the Holiday House which is November 1. We will meet on October 21-22 to make the dressing. A list for cornbread was as follows: Margaret Ratliff, Pat Williams, Ann Russell, Melba Edwards, Harley Ann Thorne, Mary Frances Stepp, and Margie Douglas. Those who agreed to work those days, if possible, were: Melba Edwards, Margaret Ratliff, Harley Ann Thorne, Zeda Woods, and Margie Douglas. We will discuss other items needed at the October meeting. Dues were collected for the coming year. The program for the month was Bingo. This is always fun because we play like “dirty Santa” with our gifts. Several items made their way around more than once. It was a night of fellowship and fun. After a bingo, delicious refreshments were served by Ann Russell and Pat Williams. The Toccopola Homemakers meet the fourth Monday night of each month, at the Toccopola Community Center at 7 PM. We welcome visitors and new members. Come and join us for community service and learning new things.
Pontotoc Church of Christ enjoyed welcoming Dorian and Cheri Flynn missionaries in Africa Sunday morning. Bro. Dorian gave a very inspiring and enlightening message on the 23 Psalms and presented a video on their work in Africa. Besides preaching the Gospel, they clothe, feed, teach, and built a Medical Clinic and drill wells in places where people lack access to safe drinking water. The wells also are used to irrigate vegetable gardens, protection from waterborne diseases and multiple opportunities to share Jesus. Afterwards, everyone enjoyed a delicious meal in the Fellowship Building.
Ben and I enjoyed a visit from our grandson, Nathan Plunk Saturday morning. Saturday evening I enjoyed a wonderful phone visit with Mary White. We reminisced about the good old days in Toccopola. I moved to Toccopola in 1965 and we compared the Toccopola then to the Toccopola now….many changes and all the older people have passed away and now we are the older generation….but…we still love Toccopola!
This is the day the Lord has made let us rejoice and be glad in it. Have a great week!