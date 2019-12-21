Greetings from Toccopola!
Bellevue Baptist Church will have their Christmas Special Music on Wednesday night, December 18, at 7 P.M. After the program which includes adults, youth and children, there will be a time of fellowship. Everyone is welcome.
We want to send Birthday wishes to Denise Webb 12-18, Dwayne Hodges 12-18, Brad and Bart Ratliff 12-23 and Cheryl Flemons 12-25. Happy Anniversary wishes to Gene and Mary Francis Stepp 12-25.
We want to send get well wishes to Avis Porter and pray she will recuperate quickly from her fall.
Toccopola Church of the Living God will have their Christmas program/dinner Sunday December 22 at 11 A.M. Everyone is invited.
Bro Tommy and Joan Inmon enjoyed attending Christmas is Here, A Christmas concert presented by the Calhoun Community Choir, featuring the Calhoun Children’s Ensemble Sunday afternoon at Vardaman First Baptist Church.
Donna and David Patton enjoyed supper at outlaw steakhouse Friday night with friends Paulette and Sam Anderson. After supper they visited with Marjorie Heard at her house.
The Toccopola MHV club had their Christmas party on December 9, at the home of Bette Sparks. Bette had her beautiful home decorated for Christmas, and gave us each a warm welcome. There were fifteen members and one guest present. Before feasting on a pot luck supper, Ms. Sparks led in prayer. After eating, we had such fun playing dirty Santa; several gifts went around three times before deemed dead. Mary Francis Stepp led in a game of guessing the Christmas song. We had a wonderful time of fun and fellowship before cleaning the kitchen and make our way back to Toccopola. Thanks Bette Sparks for being our gracious host. The Toccopola Homemakers meet on the fourth Monday night of each month at the Toccopola Community Center at 7:00. We welcome new members and visitors. Come and join us.
This is the day the Lord has made let us rejoice and be glad in it. Have a great week!