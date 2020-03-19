Greetings from Toccopola!
Happy Birthday wishes to Doug Bland 3-18, Brenda Weeks 3-18, Michael Schmidt 3-19 and Mike Self 3-25.
We would like to extend sympathy and prayers to Sue Tidwell on the loss of her sister, Jane Franklin. Please remember in your prayers the family of Jane and their friends in this difficult time.
Marjorie Heard, Donna Patton and Lauren Patton visited Melba and Phillip Heard Saturday afternoon at their home in Grenada. They especially enjoyed seeing how beautifully Melba has decorated their home for Easter and spring.
Some of Toccopola Church of the Living God members went to Troy, Alabama week before last for a Spring Revival.
Donald and Margie Douglas attended a family baby shower for Maverick Jude VanWinkle on Saturday, March 14. Maverick is the son of Sam and Lydia VanWinkle. The shower was held in the home of his grandparents, Brad and Karen VanWinkle. The theme for the shower was cowboy. Those in attendance were his parents, his grandparents, aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends. There was an array of good food and lots of baby presents. Maverick was born on February 23, 2020. He is three weeks old but he will have to stay in the hospital for a few more weeks. He is a healthy little fellow but just too small now to go home. Margie said it is exciting to have a new little one in the family.
This is the day the Lord has made let us rejoice and be glad in it. Have a great week!