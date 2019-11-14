Greetings from Toccopola!
Toccopola Christmas Parade Saturday, December 7….Line up at 4:30 pm and parade starts at 5:30 pm. NEED ENTRIES…any questions call Hope Herren at 419-3789…After parade; in the Toccopola Community Center there will be food and entertainment (Fishers of Men). Of course, Santa will be there!!!
We would like to extend sympathy and prayers to the family and friends of Thomas Dean Edwards who passed away Friday, November 8.
We want to wish Happy Birthday to Wyatt Schmidt 11-7, Shirley Coleman 11-14, Melba Edwards 11-14, Mary White 11-16 and James Douglas 11-17. Happy Anniversary wishes to Dwayne and Cynthia Morris 11-18.
Estelle Smith’s birthday will be 90 years young November 12. Family and friends helped her celebrate on 11/09. Happy Belated Birthday Ms. Estelle!!!!
Toccopola Church of the Living God went to Calhoun City Church Sunday to help them celebrate their church anniversary.
Donald and Margie Douglas attended the Oxford Charges football game Friday night in Tupelo to watch grandson, Jon Michael Douglas. It was a good game, the Oxford Chargers won. Everyone was wrapped up like Eskimos it was so cold! Margie said that shows real love to set out in such cold weather!
Those from the Toccopola Homemakers club who attended the Council Meeting in Pontotoc Wednesday, November 6 were: Zeda Woods, Harley Ann Thorne, Mary Frances Stepp, Sally Hope and Margie Douglas. Ina Graham from Hanging Grapes club gave the thought for the day 'Don't stop being a good person because of bad people.' She led in prayer. The business of the day included: all record books due by November 12, the awards banquet will be December 5 and each club will bring two salads and two desserts, there was a report on the holiday house, a report on the programs for next year, and affirmative action notices, and who would serve in January... Janis Crawford reported on the gifts for the Grove in December. MHV Council will purchase cranberry sauce, ham, rolls, tea, ice, and paper products for the banquet in December. Several agreed to come early to get the dinner going. Our guest speaker, Dr. Alexia Dotson from the Pontotoc Animal Clinic spoke on Pet Health. Dr. Dotson gave a very informative speech on the diseases of pets, preventative measures and the vaccines they need. Everyone enjoyed the presentation.
This is the day the Lord has made let us rejoice and be glad in it. Have a great week!