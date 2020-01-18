Greetings from Toccopola!
I know everyone was glad we missed the bad weather Saturday…Toccopola only had lots of rain, wind and lightening. Oh yes, and loss of power for an hour or so.
Lauren Patton celebrated her birthday Thursday night with her family along with Brent Rogers and his parents, Debbie and Dalton Rogers, from Water Valley at the Grill House on Main in Pontotoc.
David and Zeda Woods enjoyed eating at Nautical Whimsey in Tupelo recently to celebrate Zeda’s birthday.
Per Brenda Berry; I can’t express how I appreciated all the call beautiful card, gifts and in person birthday wishes and the many sweet hugs. Family and friends is the most precious people in the world. Don’t know what I would do without them. Y’all are very special to me and I love you very much.
Several ladies from Pine Bluff Church of Christ went to see “Little Women” last week and out to eat afterwards….great movie, food and fellowship with sisters in Christ.
Ben, our daughter, Michelle and I enjoyed another delicious breakfast with the Mize’s in Guntown Thursday……homemade biscuits, sausage, bacon, eggs, sausage gravy and four different kinds of jelly along with honey and molasses. It would be really hard to beat that kind of meal. Most of all we enjoy the wonderful fellowship with this devout Christian couple.
Those from Toccopola MHV club who attended the Council meeting in Pontotoc on Wednesday, January 8, were: Sally Hope, Mary Francs Stepp, Zeda Woods, Margaret Ratliff, Sue Tidwell, Harley Ann Thorne, Margie Douglas, and new member Angela Coleman. The meeting was called to order by Vice President Harley Ann Thorne. Dale Killough from the South Pontotoc club led in prayer. Mary Frances Stepp called the roll and collected volunteer hours. The business of the meeting included committee reports, the Nursing Home Project and School Project. There will be a training meeting on January 23, from 10 until 1, and lunch will be served. After the meeting South Pontotoc served delicious refreshments.
There will probably be some weeks when there will be no Toccopola Community New. If you would like to help with this news, please call 234-3355 or text 202-5764. Thanking you in advance.
This is the day the Lord has made let us rejoice and be glad in it.