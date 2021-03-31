Today (Wednesday, March 31) will be a great time to donate much-needed blood in Pontotoc, but need never stops and the folks at Vitalant are always eager to make the experience of donating as easy as possible.
“We serve 16 hospitals throughout 30 counties, and we need about 5,300 units (pints) per day,” said Tanya McCrory, donor recruitment representative with Vibrant, formerly United Blood Services.
Vitalant’s bloodmobile will be setup at West Heights Baptist Church on March 31, from 5-8 p.m. Donors are encouraged to call ahead to (662) 584-4462 and make appointments because a limited number will be allowed on the bus at once. Walk-ins are also welcome. Phlebotomists will conduct screenings, including a series of simple questions, then draw blood and the process takes about 30 minutes. Vitalant is trying to replenish supply after stores were depleted during the recent ice storm.
Most donors are aware of the constant need for blood, but they might not realize the wide range of situations in which blood is used, according to McCrory.
“People often think of trauma, such as car accidents, but blood is used for victims of severe burns, for those with sickle cell anemia, for premature babies, and many other patients,” said McCrory.
Type O negative is the universal donor and therefore the most needed. Any patient may receive O negative blood, regardless of their own type. However, Vibrant personnel are eager to receive all types.
Part of the screening process includes testing blood for COVID-19. Vibrant personnel will follow all CDC guidelines while drawing blood.
“Our mission is to save lives, and that includes keeping donors and our personnel safe,” said McCrory.
Eating a good meal and hydrating well are good ideas prior to donating, McCrory said, as is avoiding strenuous physical activity for the rest of the day. Anyone experiencing symptoms of illness, such as coughing, sore throat, fever, or other common maladies should not donate.
In addition to the March 31 drive, Vitalant will bring the bloodmobile to Pontotoc High School on April 1, (for students and staff), as well as to Pontotoc Library on June 5, from 9:30 a.m. until 12:30 p.m., and to Pontotoc Hospital on June 22, from 1 p.m. until 4 p.m.
Donors may also visit Vitalant’s office at 4326 S. Eason Blvd., in Tupelo, Mon. – Wed., 9 a.m. - 6 p.m., and Fri. and Sat. 7 a.m. – 2 p.m. (Closed on Thursday). Please call ahead for appointments.