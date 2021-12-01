PONTOTOC - No formal contract is in place, but two, rural co-operatives plan to work together to ensure that residents in eastern Pototoc County will have broadband internet serice by 2023.
Representatives from Pontotoc Electric Power Association and Tombigbee Fiber LLC., announced on Nov. 22 that Tombigbee would extend its build-out of high-speed internet service into Pontotoc County in Phase Four its "Fiber to Home Project." Tombigbee recently completed Phase One and segued into Phase Two, according to CEO Scott Hendrix, speaking at the joint press-conference outside the PEPA office.
Phase Three will conclude when all Tombigbee customers have been offered the service, then the Tupelo-based co-op will expand into Pontotoc, Hendrix said. A press release from Tombigbee Fiber added the caviat that the co-op would extend the service "absent of any material changes occuring in the interim."
Also speaking at the press conference, PEPA general manager Frankie Moorman said that his co-op would do everything in its means to assist Tombigbee in offereing broadband service. That included performing "make ready" work, such as changing out old poles, work that is already underway, according to Moorman.
Tombigbee will use existing lines where possible, and build infrastruture where needed, Hendrix said.
Although the agreement to cooperate isn't formal, Moorman said that the PEPA Board of Directors enthusiastically welcomed Tombigbee's offer to extend its service.
"I'll treat Tombigbee Fiber the same as I would any other provider, and we appreciate their cooperation and look forward to working together with them," said Moorman.
Tombigbee would provide gigabit service, according to Hendrix. The price of the service will be 100-megabit upload and 100-megabit download for $ 54.90, and 1000-megabit download and 1000-megabit upload for $84.90 for residential serice. Since starting a year ago, the Tupelo-based co-op has already made broadband serice available to more than half its approximately 40,000 members. A year ago, 202 homes and businesses had high-speed internet, according to Hendrix. Today, 6,162 have it.
The PEPA board has long understood the importance of high-speed internet to Pontotoc residents, according to Moorman. The board had previously chosen not to provide the service because feasibility studies suggested that it would endanger the financial safety of the electric co-op.
Like many providers, Tombigbee Fiber will use funding from the Federal Communication Commission's Rural Digital Opportunity Fund (RDOF). In late 2020, the federal governnment announced that it would earmark $9.2 billion to provide high-speed internet service to underserved areas in the rural United States. Mississippi was awarded $495 million. Companies participating in RDOF bid on 2020 Census blocks in order to gain rights to serve customers.
Hendrix told the Pontotoc Progress in June about Tombigbee's plans to extend its service. He said that in areas where no-other service was offered, the "take rate" among those to whom Tombigbee's service was offered was as high as 60 percent.
"We are one of the more agressive fiber builds in the country," said Hendrix, noting in June that Tombigbee, working with Kansas City-based Conexon, built 954 miles of fiber service in a year's time.
According to Hendrix, companies that receive RDOF money must show substantial progress within a three-year window, so Tombigbee is wasting no time.
Tombigbee's chief engineer, Toby Mask, said in June that his co-op would generally follow the infrastructure that's already in place, and that building service underground would be "substantially more expensive," thus the company would follow the most cost-efficient means available. PEPA's make-ready work should therefore provide much-needed help.
Moorman reiterated via telephone after the press conference that "keeping the lights on" remains PEPA's highest priority, but that cooperating with outside providers to bring broadband service to Pontotoc is a plus for the residents.
In June, We Connect, a subsidiary of Bruce Telephone Company, announced plans to build service in southern Pontotoc County, particularly in Algoma, including portions of Macedonia Rd., extending eastward, toward Hwy. 41. Northeast Spark, a subsidiary of Northeast Mississippi ElectricPower Association, announced plans to offer underserved areas south of Hwy. 6.
Moorman said that the convergence of the service providers will make for unprecedented progress in Pontotoc County.
"In the near future, some areas will have multilple internet providers which will give our members the opporutnity to receive the highest speeds for the best price. This is a historic opportunity, and I'm proud PEPA can help."