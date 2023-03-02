Wednesday night rains have caused roads to flood with only one road closing reported across the county.
Pontotoc Police Chief Randy Tutor reported no streets were closed Thursday morning in the city of Pontotoc.
“The Tanglefoot Trail underpass on Oxford caused some problems but its wasn’t closed,” Tutor said. “They say more weather problems are possible so folks need to drive carefully."
First district supervisor Wayne Stokes said he didn’t have any roads washed out. “We are busy getting culverts unstopped,” he noted. He said that Brassfield was a bit under water, “but we are faring pretty good if we can just survive tonight.”
He cautioned residents not to travel over roads that are under water “because it may be road or a ditch under there, especially at night in the dark, you don’t know how much has washed out.”
Sound District supervisor Mike McGregor said he doesn’t have any roads closed as of yet.
There are several washed places, “on Cane Creek Road a culvert is stopped up, Sewel Road is taking on water and there are two or three roads underwater at Toccopola.”
One of the major things he is dealing with is toys and balls being washed into the culverts. “I’d advise residents to pick up the toys from the yard when you know a rain is coming. The wind kicked up and sent them into the ditch and down into the culverts. We are pulling all kinds of toys out of the culverts to get them unstopped so the water can flow freely.”
In looking forward to the night time event, McGregor cautioned all residents to stay home. “If you must be out tonight, expect the unexpected. Don’t drive fast. You don’t know if there will be a downed tree, power line or rushing water ahead of you.”
Pontotoc County Fourth District Supervisor Ernie Wright reported that at least five roads were flooded Thursday (March 2) morning in his district.
“Jaggers Road (between four lane and old Highway 6 two lane northward) is closed and Pear Tree Road, Pleasant Grove Road and Floyd Road all have flooding problems but are not closed,” Wright said. “They’re open but folks need to go very, very slow until the water goes down.”
“I’m headed up to Chesterville Road to check it out and I’m sure we’ll have some issues up there,” Wright added. “The forecast today, tonight and in the morning are not looking much better either. A lot more rain is expected so we may have more problems. We just need to pray and hope for the best.”
Fifth district interim supervisor David Parker said that Jefferson Road is under water and is continuing take on water so folks should slow down and be cautious about driving there.
In the event that the county gets a tornado tonight Pakrer said folks should not travel unless they are out helping in their own neighborhood. “Give us time to get things cleared away. And if you do see a tree across the road near your house call me and let me know.”
If you need to contact your supervisor tonight here are their numbers: District 1 supervisor Wayne Stokes cell number is 488-5228, District 2 Mike McGregor’s cell number is 419-5685; District 3 Brad Ward’s cell number is 419-0497; District 4 Ernie Wright’s cell is 419-5345; and District 5 David Parker’s number is 419-8546.
NOW is the time to prepare for the possible severe weather tonight. If you have not signed up for the free weather warning service from CodeRED here is the website: Go on-line to trpdd.com/codered
Here is a list of the tornado shelters.
Algoma - 2 shelters:
Both at 1310 Algoma Road
Ecru - 7 shelters:
Five at 176 Main Street; Two at the park on Central Avenue
Sherman - 7 shelters:
161 6th Ave.; 9 East Lamar Street; 600 Highway 178; 1041 Cr. 292; 213 First Avenue; 49 E. State Street; 26 West Lamar Street
Thaxton - 4 shelters:
2 at 10260 Highway 336; 10632 Highway 336; 10489 Highway 336 (Thaxton Baptist Church)
Toccopola - 2 shelters:
Both located near the fire department at 3100 Toccopola Jct. Rd.
Beckham - 1 shelter:
414 Beckham Road
Hurricane - 1 shelter:
7600 Highway 346
Longview - 1 shelter:
3497 Longview Road
Randolph - 3 shelters:
Two are located at 240 Topsy Road; one at 11800 Hwy. 9 South (Carey Springs Baptist Church)
Troy/Woodland - 2 shelters:
175 Rock Hill Road, 3601 Woodland Road
North Pontotoc School campus on Highway 15 North
South Pontotoc School campus on South Pontotoc Road
In the city the eight shelters are at the following locations:
116 North Main St.
320 Clark St.
206 Hud St.
289 Lake Drive
374 Highway 15 South
472A Vance Street
290 Eighth Street
1814 Highway 15 North
