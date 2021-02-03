ECRU- The North Pontotoc Lady Vikings (17-5) played tough defensively and moved the ball crisply on offense, earning a home district win over the visiting Lady Bulldogs of New Albany 52-41 last Tuesday night.
Shemiah Hadley led all scorers with 22 points, and Maddie Guerin added 18.
Guerin put back an offensive rebound to get North started, then swatted away two consecutive shots on the defensive end, leading to a 3-pointer from Hadley.
Ashanti High, Hannah Finley, and Analisa Cheairs added scores to keep the contest close for the Lady Dogs.
Guerin popped a 3-pointer before putting back another rebound for a 10-8 North lead. Hadley nabbed a steal and took it coast-to-coast for a bucket, and after a jumper by Haisley Coker the Lady Vikings led 14-8 at the end of the first period.
Finley sank a 3-pointer to start New Albany in the second frame, and Coker answered with a 3-pointer for the Lady Vikings. Coker treaded a pretty bounce pass inside to Guerin for a basket. Then Guerin again denied back-to-back shots by the Lady Dogs on the defensive end. Anna Brooke Sullivan made a nifty reverse layup.
Finley knocked down another jumper for New Albany, and after a pair of free-throws and a pull-up jumper from Hadley North took a 28-15 lead into halftime.
Cheairs and Madison McDonald started the scoring for the Lady Bulldogs in the third period. Hadley answered with 3-pointer for the Lady Vikings. Hadley made good on a pair of free throws, and she later followed with another jumper that allowed the Lady Vikings to take 37-25 lead into the final frame.
Hadley and Guerin each hit a pair of free throws early in the fourth period. Abby Laney added a score for the Lady Bulldogs. Guerin’s nifty turnaround jumper gave the Lady Vikings a 43-27 lead with just over three minutes to play. A score from Coker helped North hold on for the win.
Later in the week North fell to Ripley 48-40 on Friday.