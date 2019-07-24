Registration is ongoing online for the 2019 Tour de Bodock bicycle ride, which kicks off events on the Saturday, August 24, morning of the two day Pontotoc Bodock Festival in Pontotoc.
The bike ride begins at 8 a.m. Saturday morning and riders can choose to complete any of four different ride course lengths, including 62 miles, 31 miles, 20 miles or 6.2 miles.
Riders may register online at races online.com or register the morning of the race beginning at 7 a.m.
Riders who register prior to August 14 can save $5 on the ride fee. The Metric Century, Half Metric Century and 20 miles registration fee is $35 prior to August 14 and the 10k (6.2 mile ride) registration fee is $25 through August 14.
A unique dry-fit t-shirt and cycling socks are guaranteed to everyone registered prior to the August 14 discount deadline. Late registrants will receive a t-shirt as long as supplies are available.
Finisher medals will be awarded to all who complete the event.
Participants may enjoy post ride food and beverages at the First Choice Bank Gateway, located adjacent to the trail.
Children are encouraged to enter and parents are welcome to stroll those who are too young to bike.
This year marks the fourth Tour de Bodock ride and all net proceeds will be donated toward the ongoing maintenance of the Tanglefoot Trail.
Anyone who has questions, or needs assistance, can contact the Pontotoc County Chamber of Commerce/Main Street office at 662-489-5042, or Bob McGee at this email: bobmcgee856@gmail.com
The bike ride is sponsored by the city of Pontotoc, Pontotoc Police Dept., Pontotoc Fire Dept., Pontotoc Parks and Recreation and Pontotoc MS Main Street Association.