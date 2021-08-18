Are you ready to enjoy some late summer fun with your family on the Tanglefoot Trail? Well look no further than the 2021 Tour de Bodock Bicycle Rides which will be held in conjunction with the Bodock Festival, September 11, with the starting gun to go off at 8:00 a.m.
”We are excited about this year’s event. The Tanglefoot Trail is such a treasure for our community, and this is a great opportunity to enjoy the Trail and all of its physical and mental health benefits,” said Bob McGee, coordinator of the event.
“Our ride is designed for riders of all ages and abilities. It’s intended to be a fun event that benefits the Tanglefoot Trail. It’s also a bargain. Riders receive a quality shirt, rest stop refreshments, a finisher’s medal, and food and entertainment at the finish line, not to mention a beautiful course on which to ride,” he added.
McGee said their are four distance options, “You either choose 10K (6.2 Miles), 20 Mile, 50K (31 Miles), and 100K (62 Miles); and riders also have a choice of routes with or without hills with the 50K and 100K rides,” he noted.
This pleasure ride is not a bike race. “This is a family friendly event,” he stressed, “so you and your children can come and enjoy riding on the trail. This is being held on the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks and we are honoring our first responders.”
Getting down to the registration aspect of the day, McGee said that all riders registered by September 1st are guaranteed a unique, long sleeve, dri-fit t-shirt that honors our first responders. “Late registrants will receive a shirt as long as supplies last,” he said.
And just to keep you riding for your goal, McGee said that everyone gets rewarded. “All finishers of any of the events will receive a unique finisher’s medal.”
Please be at the First Choice Gateway in Pontotoc in plenty of time before the race starts to get your bicycle ready. “All rides start and finish there,” said McGee.
Rest stops with refreshments will be available at the Whistle Stops at Ecru, Ingomar, and Algoma and at the Gateway in Pontotoc.
Food and entertainment will be provided at the Gateway in Pontotoc. Local artist Bob Ray will play and sing for cyclists and their families.
Riders can save $10 off of the registration fee by registering by September 1. The discounted fee (by September 1) is $30 for the 10K and $35 for the other events. After that date the entry fee is $40 for the 10K and $45 for all other events.
You can enter online atraceroster.com or in person at the Chamber of Commerce located at 109 North Main Street in Pontotoc.
All net proceeds will go to the maintenance of the Tanglefoot Trail.
We could not do this event without our sponsors,” said McGee. “They include: Wood Eye Clinic, Dr. Steve Montgomery, Dr. Chris Park, Complete Computers of Batesville, South Main Dental, Mike Simon, Crossroads Rehabilitation and Collins Insurance Agency of New Albany.”
McGee said he has a goal of 200 riders. “We already have about 100 entrants,” he noted. “We had 205 riders two years ago, which was our most recent event.”