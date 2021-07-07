The towns of Ecru, Sherman, Toccopola, Algoma and Thaxton are poised to go into the next four years with each board having new members.
Ecru has a new mayor, Patty Turk as well as three new board members who include Jeannie Thompson, Gable Todd and Joey Tharp. Returning to the board are Dr. James Speck and Allison Richardson.
Sherman’s Mayor Mike Swords will return to the seat. The town has one new board member, Christie McDonald with the four incumbents returning to the board who include Randy Bolen, Keith Rogers, Wayne Bullock and Martha Swindle.
Toccopola’s Mayor Nicky Brewer II will serve another four years while newcomers Jennifer Sims and Hailey Brewer will serve their first terms. Returning are Hope Herring, Kerry Hodges and Bart Ratliff.
Algoma’s Mayor Harry Corder will once again fill that seat while Billie Mize will be the new one on the board. Returning are Tommy Caldwell, Landis Fair, Noel McWhirter and Sue Weeks.
Thaxton’s new mayor will be Steve Moss and the new alderman on the board is Brandon Moody while Kim Hooker Gilliam and Grant Gooch will return to their seats. An election has to be set to fill the remaining two seats and that will be announced at a later date.
The town’s mayors recently answered questions about the direction of their municipalities and explained some of the challenges and the joys of living in the towns.
Thaxton
Mayor Steve Moss said their biggest challenge “is having enough funds to do the projects that we want to do. Most small towns battle the same issues. Somehow, it always works out and people start to chip in to make things happen.”
He said that Thaxton is on the grow. “Our little town is expanding and just in the past few months we have had one convenient store open and another should be ready within the next few weeks. Which is big for a town our size.”
And the biggest drawing factor to the little town as far as living is concerned according to Mayor Moss is their location. “Thaxton is 25 mins from Oxford, Tupelo, and New Albany or 15 mins to Pontotoc where good jobs are available.”
But they are going to continue to make their little garden spot of the county a place people will want to flock to. “We are planning to continue to improve the appearance around town as funds will allow. As far as our town is concerned, it’s a great place for families. We now have three stores, a post office, Dollar General, medical clinic, restaurant, park, and several churches. We are in a great school district where we now have good internet service available.”
Sherman
Sherman is in the heart of three counties. Pontotoc, Union and Lee counties come together at the exact spot where that little town is thriving and growing. And it is not without its on set of challenges according to Mayor Mike Swords.
“Expanding and updating our water system is one challenge,” Mayor Swords said. “We have applied for a USDA loan to build a new well and elevated tank on the west side of Interstate 22 that will increase our capacity by 300%. It will loop into our current system and provide a consistent water supply for growth, economic development, and reliable residential service for years to come.”
In addition to water there is a definite housing shortage in the area.
“Lack of single family residential housing is another challenge and the lack of land availability for sale to locate it. Fortunately the water and sewer improvements along with the expansion on Highway 9 could encourage a developer to consider investing and landowner to consider selling,” he noted.
And these past four years has seen a growth in new comers to the area, but he sees business as the key to continuing that growth.
“During the last four years Sherman has seen growth in population, new housing starts, business permits, and revitalization of existing structures.
“We’ve been blessed with strong and steady sales tax revenue that’s allowed us to make some infrastructure improvements, like much needed street improvements and invest in new equipment.
Our growth rate would be even higher if we had more available business space downtown.”
A cross section of the population can find their niche´ in the town of Sherman because of their many options for schools and churches as well as doing business.
“For business purposes it’s all about the location,” Mayor Swords said. “Since we are conveniently located on I-22 and Highway 9 we have great four lane accessibility to everywhere with easy off and easy on access. Then there is the undeniable small southern town atmosphere with friendly service wherever you shop in town. Depending on where you live in town you can pick between three great school districts and if you choose the private school option that’s an easy drive too.
“From the senior adult perspective we have several churches, a bank, post office, pharmacy, medical clinic, grocery store, and hair salon which are all conveniently located without a difficult drive to a larger city. Being the Heart of the Tri-Counties definitely has advantages.”
Mayor Swords said their focus for the next four years will be to make the town a better place for families to come live and work.
“ We have plans to update our park with some funding help by installing a splash pad, new playground equipment, and workout stations around our walking track.
“Two new business developments are in the works west of I-22 and we should see construction begin this summer. Our community activities like the Independence Day Celebration and Fireworks show were expanded this year along with hopefully the return of our Christmas parade which always depends on the weather. People look for a safe and friendly environment to live and raise their children and Sherman definitely offers that. It’s the reason we came here 26 years ago.”
Algoma
Long time Algoma Mayor Harry Corder is pressing to bring his town into the future while still retaining that small town atmosphere that so many people know and love.
“Even though Algoma is a small town, we face the same challenges as the larger towns,” he said. “We plan to continue to support and protect our residents by providing services from our fire department and police department.”
He sees broadband service as a need for his town. “The main challenge at this time is the need for high speed broadband service. At present the town has two companies wanting to provide broadband service.”
He welcomes growth and enjoys seeing the new faces that come to take advantage of the sweet country life Algoma has to offer. “We continue to grow and are excited when new families move into our community,” he noted. “Our secret is getting word out that Algoma is a great place to live and you can enjoy being in a small town where everyone knows and cares for each other. Our motto – Where friends are neighbors and neighbors are friends – is our best and biggest drawing card.”
He and the board strive constantly to make their town a better place, “By providing services our residents need and by keeping the small town life-style of knowing your town and your neighbor. The residents know they are receiving services, but living in a town where they feel safe and secure.”
Toccopola
Toccopola’s Mayor Billy Brewer said he sees a need for more businesses in the little municipality.
“Toccopola is a small town and as such we struggle with having the funds to do all the things we would like. We have a few businesses that keep the town going and we encourage people to keep using those businesses,” he said.
And the greatest drawing card for the town is their history that draws many people to come discover who Betty Allen is. “Toccopola may be small however it has a giant sized history. Betty Allen being a part of that history creates interest in our community. Also our friendly citizens are our best asset, they are what makes it great place to live.”
In looking to future projects, he sees the needs to help the citizens have a better quality of life.
“Due to our size we are a bit short on industry, we would like to encourage more businesses. We would like to work on remodeling our playground and eventually have a walking track sometime in the future.”
Ecru
Ecru’s new Mayor Patty Turk is no strange face to the town but she is anxious to get her feet wet, so to speak, and help to build on the foundation that has been laid in the past four years and move the town forward even more.
“I am fortunate enough to be the owner and co-owner of two successful businesses. I have learned so much from the management of those businesses including how to address issues head-on, how to rally people to combat potential problems and to use creative thinking to achieve a successful result.
“I feel like one of the greatest benefits of political change is a fresh perspective and the chance to evaluate all the things we are doing, why we are doing them that way, and how to do them more efficiently or effectively.”
She sees the towns greatest challenge is the infrastructure among other things. “I feel like we are at a place in time where we need to address infrastructure issues, seek out ways to enhance the city services that we are offering, and put in place some long-term plans to address issues with the water system, city streets and housing.”
And she has a personal goal for her first year in office, “I’d like to look back after the first year of being Ecru’s mayor and see that I have been fully open to all of the things it will take for me to become a successful mayor including educational opportunities through Mississippi Municipal League, mentorship with other mayors and an openness to learn about Ecru’s specific issues and opportunities to grow from its citizens. Goals for the town’s growth will be set after the newly appointed Board of Aldermen and I take office and have a chance to fully evaluate our position.”
She sees the potential that Ecru has, “Quality of Life for citizens of the Town of Ecru is a priority to me. Providing a vibrant town where you can live, work, shop and relax is a major step in the recruitment and retention of a town’s talent and a town’s growth.
“While we are a small town, we have some big things going for us…Ashley Furniture (the largest furniture manufacturer in the world), a vibrant retail district, variety of restaurants, upcoming MB Mayfield museum and other sources for local entertainment. Improving city services, recruitment of businesses, and addition of events will all work together to increase pride in living in Ecru.”
She is looking forward to working with many people and coming together with them for the common goal of making their town a bright spot on the map. “I am so eager and excited to dig into the work of being mayor, work with the employee’s of the town and the board of aldermen to further the interests of Ecru. I know most of them personally and look forward to getting to know the others. I commend the board for their boldness in seeking out leadership roles, and for having the hearts to serve their community.”