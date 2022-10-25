Fall greetings from the Town Square Post Office and Museum.
Recent visitors include Mary Cloinger of Pontotoc; William Bramlett of Pontotoc; Tali Landrum of Tupelo; Judy Carter of Shannon; Sandy Carter of Shannon; and Margaret Ellis of Tupelo.
William Bramlett donated a "King Edward Mild Tobaccos" box for the country store. The King Edward, the Seventh, Imperial box held 50 cigars. On the back, is a label that states, "The Ordinary retail price of the cigars herein contained is intended by the manufacturer to be more than 6 cents each and not more than 8 cents each." Jno. H. Swisher & Son, Inc. Al. 50 cigars. Home Offices, Jacksonville, Florida. According to William, the box is probably 88 years. old.
The Dedication and Memorial Service for the four men who perished in the November 10, 1935, plane crash in the Hurricane Community was held on Saturday afternoon, October 22, 2022. The group of family members, local and out of town visitors met at the Sand Springs Cemetery to view the grave sites of the three Hurricane men, Lamon Graham, Henry Graham, and Bud Warren. Dean Falkner of Oxford, the pilot and brother of writer William Faulkner, also perished in the crash and is buried in the Oxford Cemetery. Special guests included Lawrence "Larry" Wells, the son-in-law of Dean Faulkner, and Kathleen Wilkan both of Oxford. (Dean Faulkner's daughter was born after her father's untimely death and was named Dean as well.) Jo Lane Warren and Carolyn Carnes welcomed everyone. Lynn Robbins had prayer for the families of the men. Jo Lane also pointed out the spot where the wing of the plane fell just before the crash.
After the cemetery tour, the group then moved to the crash site which is about a mile south on Todd Road from the cemetery. The beautiful white cross, made by Jeff Daniels, was beautifully displayed. Carolyn Carnes welcomed all the guests and gave a very informative history of the event, using news clippings and other family history. Mike Warren, son of Jo Lane Warren, gave a devotional, Psalms 23, and lead in prayer. A beautiful fall wreath including a replica of the WACO plane was hung on the cross by Jeff Daniels, who made the cross and Carolyn Carnes. Dick Caron played "Amazing Grace" and " Beulah Land" on the harmonica. The wind blowing across the field and the music held such a sense of peace.
Larry Wells, representing the Falkner family, also expressed his gratitude for the memorial site and the dedication of the community. He also stated that William Faulkner had told his niece, Dean, that her dad was a rainbow.
The committee expressed their thanks for everyone attending.
The Pontotoc County Historical Society lost a faithful member this past week with the passing of Judge Fred Wicker. Judge Wicker has been a leader in the community for many years. He always enjoyed seeing everyone, never met a stranger, and was always so gracious with his time, knowledge, wit and humor while helping with the museum or community projects. We are going to miss him tremendously. Judge moved here in June of 1948 when he came to Pontotoc to hang out his law shingle. He and Wordna became part of that generation who supported their community, schools, church, and civic organizations with hard work and dedication. He served us well in the State Legislature and on the bench of the Circuit Court. Some of my favorite memories include his ability to quote poetry, colorful stories of growing up in Hickory Flat, and his many escapades during his time serving in World War II. I appreciate his dedication to the Pontotoc American Legion Post 16 as he worked with Johnny while he served in the legion as post commander and he as past post commander.
We extend our heartfelt sympathy and prayers to his family Ellen, Roger, and Mindy.
The Pontotoc American Legion Post 16 will be at 6:00 P.M. in the lobby of the Town Square Post Office and Museum. A light meal will be served as well. Members please make plans to attend. If you have mobility problems, please come to the back as the stairs are easier to navigate.
Everyone have a blessed day.
