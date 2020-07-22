Greetings from the Town Square Museum.
One of the most interesting citizens of Pontotoc County was Max Edmund Palmer (November 27, 1927 - May 7, 1984). Due to his unusual height of 7 ft. and 7 in. he left Pontotoc after high school to play professional basketball with the Rochester Royals. For a brief time he came back to Pontotoc to work odd jobs.
Max later moved to the west coast where he appeared on television shows and was cast in movies which included “The Sniper” 1952, “Invaders from Mars” 1953, “Killer Ape” 1953, and “Stone” 1974.
After Hollywood, Mr. Palmer became a professional wrestler. His billed height was 7ft. 7 in.with a billed weight of 499 pounds. He wrestled under the name of “Paul Bunyan.”
In 1963, Mr. Palmer became an evangelist preaching all over the United States calling himself “Goliath for Christ.” He preached until his death in 1984 from heart disease. At some point he married a lady by the name of Betty.
When measured for his coffin , he measured 8 ft. 2 in. and needed a 9 ft. coffin. He is buried in the Carey Springs Cemetery near Randolph.
His picture appears in Glimpses of Pontotoc County Pictorial History book with Pontotoc photographer E. C. “Pinky” Caldwell.
