Greetings from the Town Square Post Office and Museum.
Recent visitors include Terry and Susan Maxey of Olive Branch, Miss.; Evonne Marion and Ollie Skeen, Cain, Grayson and Bayley Cole of Pontotoc; Robert Kelly of Panola County and Roma Taylor, M.D. of the Pontocola Community; Shirley Dowdy of the Hurricane Community; Jim and Liane Crow and Brodie Robbins of Booneville; Myongo and Jeff Kleen of Portland, Oregon; and Susan Hamilton of Pontotoc.
I asked Claude Jones for an essay he wrote for a Pontotoc County Historical Society meeting in 1999. His essay "Pontotoc County Rivers, Creeks and Drainage (Relating to the History of Settlement and Development)" is very insightful into the early settlement of Pontotoc County. The following is a part of his essay:
"Pontotoc County is unique in that the drainage from the east one half of Pontotoc County drains to the Tombigbee River and empties into the Gulf of Mexico at Mobile, Alabama and the west one half of Pontotoc County drains into the Mississippi River and flows to the Gulf of Mexico at New Orleans, Louisiana. The reason for this directional drainage is, of course, the Pontotoc Ridge dividing Pontotoc County from North to South.
I remember seeing a picture run in the Memphis Commercial Appeal, many years ago of "Shorty" Baldwin standing in front of his house, with the caption stating that his house sat so squarely on the Pontotoc Ridge, the water running off the west side of the house drained into the Mississippi River and into the Gulf of Mexico at New Orleans, and the water from the east side of the house drained into the Gulf of Mexico at Mobile.
An encounter with Mr. Leroy Thomason, who lived between Center Hill and Popular Springs on the old Tuscumbia Highway, drove home to me the importance of the Pontotoc Ridge in the History of Pontotoc. Mr. Thomason told me the Tuscumbia Highway ran the Pontotoc Ridge from Northern Kentucky to Pontotoc without crossing a single creek. Mr. Leroy told me the Tuscumbia Highway ran from near Paducah, Kentucky, where the Tennessee River runs into the Ohio River, on the Pontotoc Ridge without a bridge or fording a creek. He said many more settlers, coming to Pontotoc used the Tuscumbia Highway than did the Natchez Trace.
The Pontotoc Ridge enters Pontotoc County at Popular Springs, or what is now called Dodge City, runs south to the Center Hill Road and follows Old Highway 9 to Wilson Chapel Road to Clark Street and enters the City of Pontotoc and ends on the South end of Main Street of Pontotoc." (According to research, the Ridge roughly follows Mississippi Highway 15 into Chickasaw County to Houston.)
"Pontotoc County is the head waters of many important rivers in Mississippi. Pontotoc County's river and creek bottoms' rich soil made farmers able to grow crops to feed their families and earn a lively hood from cash crops. The springs that flow from the ridges and hills of Pontotoc County provided drinking water for the settlers and provided the creeks with a constant flow for watering livestock even in the hot, dry Mississippi summers.
The desire for the best place available to raise families is what brought early settlers to Pontotoc. That same desire is what keeps Pontotoc people in Pontotoc. Our rich heritage and history should continue to be studied, enjoyed, and learned from, to improve our way of life." (Claude Jones)
Thank you, Claude for letting me use your essay in the Museum news column. It is interesting to look at physical maps of our county at the various creeks, channels and rivers that run through our county.