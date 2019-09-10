The Toyota Wellspring Education Fund at CREATE Foundation will be the lead sponsor of a major career expo on October 1,2, and 3, 2019, at BancorpSouth Arena and Conference Center in Tupelo. The expo is designed to provide a better understanding of the opportunities available after graduation to over 7,000 eighth-grade students. Imagine the Possibilities will feature activities for 18 career pathways.
The interactive career expo is designed for students in 17 Northeast Mississippi counties. Each student will have 120 minutes to experience four to eight pathways, which are aligned with the Career Pathways set forth by the Mississippi Department of Education. The students will be prepped during class before attending the event to familiarize them with the pathways ahead of time.
Community volunteers are needed for the expo. This year, we will need 400 volunteers to help us make this event a success! Volunteer tasks include registering visitors, providing expo information, greeting and managing school buses, greeting students and guests, directing students to the arena floor, making announcements, guiding students to the entrances and exits, and maintaining the flow of students.
All volunteers will be provided with a t-shirt at check-in. Please, wear comfortable shoes for walking or standing. Pants or shorts are appropriate. Volunteers will also be provided with breakfast or lunch as well as drinks during breaks at the BancorpSouth Conference Center.
Volunteer time-slots are as follows:
10/1/19 Tuesday: 8:00 a.m. - 2:00 p.m.
10/2/19 Wednesday: 8:00 a.m. - 2:00 p.m.; 2:00 – 5:00 p.m.
10/3/19 Thursday: 8:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m.
For volunteer sign up, please visit the
CREATE website: www.createfoundation.com
Click on Career Expo (top of page) then scroll down to the bottom of the page for the link to Sign Up to Volunteer. DEADLINE TO REGISTER IS FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 27.
For more information, please call Albine Bennett at the CREATE office (662) 844-8989.