The Toyota Wellspring Education Fund (TWEF) at the CREATE Foundation has been the lead sponsor the last six years for an interactive Imagine the Possibilities (ItP) Career Expo, which is in its second year of a virtual experience. The culmination of the work of tenth grade students learning about 18 career pathways took place with Apple product prize presentations to 30 students across 16 schools in Northeast Mississippi.
In order to incentivize participation in the virtual event, tenth grade students had the opportunity to win points by interacting with the resources and answering simple reflection questions. These students were able to see a live leaderboard with their school and across the counties, and the points allowed students to enter into a drawing for Apple product prizes.
Based on the six Mississippi High School Athletics Association (MHSAA) classifications, winners for each level were drawn for a total of 30 winners. Congratulations to the following lucky winners!
1. Level 1 BeatsX Earphones – 120 points
1. Jamie Vinson, Tremont Attendance Center
2. Taylar Roberson, East Union Attendance Center 3. Holly Edge, Mantachie Attendance Center
4. Emily Sullivan, Shannon High School
5. Quintasia Hodges, Columbus High School 6. Michael Henderson, Tupelo High School
2. Level 2 Beats Solo3 Wireless Headphones – 220 points 1. Cadie Clark, Tremont Attendance Center
2. Garrett Weaver, Houston High School
3. Kevin Taboada, Nettleton High School
4. Izzy Park, Pontotoc High School
5. Caroline Ward, Mooreville High School 6. Jake Miller, Tupelo High School
3. Level 3 AirPods Pro – 320 points
1. Jonathan Tesseneer, Smithville Attendance Center 2. Ethan Nelms, Corinth High School
3. Montana Foster, Nettleton High School
4. Shelby Ragsdale, Mooreville High School
5. Dillon Bishop, Saltillo High School
6. Alexander Spearman, Tupelo High School
4. Level 4 iPad Air – 420 points
1. Peyton Stallings, Biggersville High School 2. Luke Hammer, Pontotoc High School
3. Alexis Gann, Nettleton High School
4. Seth Boland, North Pontotoc High School 5. Sydney Palmer, Saltillo High School
6. Desirae Mallard, Tupelo High School
5. Level 5 MacBook Air – 520 points+
1. Ava Lentz, Tremont Attendance Center
2. Landon Johnson, Pontotoc High School
3. Cameron Rickman, Alcorn Central High School 4. Zmon Clay, Shannon High School
5. Kiya Curry, Columbus High School
6. Raymond Zhang, Tupelo High School
The Toyota Wellspring Education Fund team collected data on school participation with the virtual career expo in the seventeen counties served in Northeast Mississippi. The participation data from October 2021-February 2022 revealed a participation rate of 32.41% across approximately 6,551 tenth graders in all participating schools. However, the participation in the school districts that have Career Coaches, also supported by the TWEF, as well as administrative leadership that championed the initiative had a significantly higher participation rate of 59.74% in comparison to 12.88% in schools that did not have a Career Coach.
Jennifer Dale, the Pontotoc High School (PHS) Career Coach, helped all PHS 10th graders participate in the virtual career expo. Additionally, PHS finished in second place for overall points earned across all schools in Northeast Mississippi with a total of 54,046 points, equating to over 900 hours of career pathway resources being viewed by students. "Knowledge is power when it comes to career choice,” said Jennifer. “In order for our students to make superior fit career choices, they must first become aware of options available to them. The Imagine the Possibilities Virtual Career Expo allows them to view role models in various work settings, learn what a day is like in numerous jobs, discover
opportunities they may not have considered for themselves, and visualize how they can develop to their full potential."
The virtual format of the Imagine the Possibilities Career Expo is accessible via the website – www.itpcareerexpo.com – and app throughout the course of the school year even though the competition window ended. Individuals interested in accessing all content create a login that is the same for both avenues. Once logged into the website or app, students are taken to a home screen where they can watch an overview of the interactive experience. They can then access information all eighteen pathways with each pathway including a pathway overview video, pathway resources, a “day in the life” videos, mentor for a minute clips, and a podcast.
“By engaging students in the virtual Imagine the Possibilities Career Expo, we are exposing students to a variety of career options within our region,” shared Kristy Luse, Vice President of the Toyota Wellspring Education Fund. “Additionally, the school-to-community connection is the most essential piece for a successful pipeline linking education to careers. It is therefore imperative ALL stakeholders recognize their responsibility in making an impact on our students across Northeast Mississippi.”
Please learn more about Imagine the Possibilities at https://createfoundation.com. Diamond level sponsors for the expo include the Toyota Wellspring Education Fund, CREATE Foundation, Toyota Mississippi, The People’s Bank of Ripley, North Mississippi Health Services, Caterpillar, Mississippi State University, Franklin Corporation, Renasant Bank, Ross & Yerger, The University of Mississippi, and BNA Bank. In addition to the major sponsors, there are an additional 27 sponsors from around the region. If you would like to sponsor this event or support the expo by creating virtual resources, then please contact Stewart McMillan at stewart@createfoundation.com.