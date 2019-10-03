While fall has made its way into Pontotoc and surrounding counties, local and national organizations have already begun getting ready for Christmas to make sure no child is left without something special under the tree.
Toys for Tots is a national organization run by the U.S. Marine Corps Reserve each year with the help of local volunteers who help organize toy and donation drives. The national program receives donations each year from large corporations and distributes promotional material to the local non-profit organizations that work with their communities.
The Marine Toys For Tots Foundation is a 501(c) (3) charity. Under the leadership of Reginald McClain, Local Coordinator, assisted by Gene Hays a member of the Marine Corps League Oxford and past coordinator, residents can begin submitting applications on October 1 2019, either online (the preferred method) or by mailing a printed copy of the application that can be provided by sending an Email to: oxford.toysfortots@yahoo.com.
Local businesses can participate by applying online at http://oxford-ms.toysfortots.org to request a toy collection box to be dropped off at their business. Monetary donations can also be made online. Other organizations can also hold fundraisers for Toys for Tots by working with Hays.
Oxford Toys For Tots donates toys to needy children ages birth to 16 years old in 5 counties: Lafayette, Panola, Pontotoc, Union and Yalobusha. Toys donated by each county will be distributed within that county whenever possible.
The most needed toys are for newborn to 2 years old and teenagers 14 to 16. Bicycles are also needed. No applications will be accepted over the phone. Applicants must be receiving some type of government assistance like SNAP, WIC, CHIP, Supplemental Security Income, EITC, Medicaid or Housing Assistance and a copy of the latest DHS award letter must be provided if requested. Deadline for applications is December 1, 2019.
Upon approval, each child will receive a small, medium and large toy along with stocking stuffers. An email will be sent to recipients advising them when and where to pick up the toys. The official website for Lafayette, Panola, Pontotoc, Union and Yalobusha Counties is: http://oxford-ms.toysfortots.org. Simply click on “Request a Toy” header at the top of the page and follow instructions.
To communicate with the Toys For Tots Local Coordinator you must do so by email: oxford.toysfortots@yahoo.com. You can also scan the required documents into your computer and email them to that same email address. In the 2018 Campaign Oxford Toys for Tots delivered Christmas toys to over 1,400 needy children including foster children.
Toy donations must be new and unwrapped and we would appreciate batteries be included for all the toys that require them. In addition to toys, donations that include books and stocking stuffers are also appreciated. Send an email to Oxford.ToysForTots@yahoo.com to find your nearest donation box.