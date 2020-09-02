It’s been about 40 months since a holiday crowd enjoyed fishing or skiing at Trace State Park in eastern Pontotoc County and Trace Park Manager Josh Massey said a large turnout is expected this coming Labor Day weekend.
The 600-acre lake at Trace State Park reopened August 5, 2020, after being closed for almost three and a half years awaiting major repairs to be completed on the southeastern portion of the lake’s levee.
“We’re expecting a big crowd this weekend, all eight of our cabins, along with our 76 RV campsites, are rented out,” Massey said. “Even when the lake was closed, the park was still open, but obviously this is going to be the most folks we’ve seen in quite a while.”
Massey said lake activity has been steady since the lake reopened 29 days ago.
“The first day we opened (Aug. 5) we had about 60 boats out on the lake and we’ve probably been averaging 35 to 40 boats a day since we reopened,” Massey said. “And on the weekends we’ve been having a lot of boats. We’ve been busy.”
“The ski boats are now coming back also. A couple of weeks ago we had at least eight ski boats out on the lake that Saturday.”
The eastern skiing side of the lake was completely draining for the levee repairs, but the western fishing side of the lake retained enough water to support fish.
The lake was stocked brim in December 2019 and with catfish and bass in April 2020.
“The fishermen have been catching a lot of bass and brim and we’ve had some really good sized crappie caught, 11 to 15 inches, good eating size,” Massey said.
“A few catfish are being caught and a lot of big brim. Right now each person can keep up to 20 brim. The slot limit on the bass is 14 to 22 inches. You can keep one over 22 inches and there’s a 10 fish limit on the bass. We’ve had some bass caught weighing over seven and a half pounds. We’ve got some really big ones out there and a good population overall.”
“We’re looking for the fishing to be really good next spring. We feel like the brim will be tearing it up then. “
Massey said that Trace State Park attracts visitors from near and far.
“Everybody in North Mississippi is happy we’ve reopened,” Massey said. “Folks coming from all around. The day we opened back up a couple of guys came all at the way up from Hattiesburg to fish. They slept on the boat deck waiting to go out that morning.
“We get a lot of folks that come down from up around Memphis to go fishing. And a lot of Memphis folks come down to ride dirt bikes out here.”
Olive Branch resident Jerry Murdock and his grandson, Matthew Beitz, were among some of the first fishermen to try their luck at the reopened lake.
“Matthew and I had a great time fishing at Trace Lake,” Murdock said. “It’s a beautiful place and we look forward to visiting there again.”
To rent one of the Trace State Park cabins or campsites persons should call the park office at 662-489-2958.
“Right now we’re only renting the cabins for Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sundays,” Massey noted. “It’s a two night minimum to reserve and a three nights minimum on the holidays. You can rent for all four nights. But we sanitize the cabins on Mondays, Tuesdays and Wednesdays. We already have lots of weekends booked in September and October.”
Trace Park features 14 miles of mountain bike and hiking trails. And 35 miles of ATV, ORV (side by side) and horse trails.
With 2,500 acres open to park visitors, Trace State Park is the second largest state park in Mississippi.
“It’s good to get things back to normal out here. Plus the park entry road has been completely repaved and that’s really nice for folks hauling boats.”