Pontotoc Police Chief Randy Tutor reported Friday (Sept. 27) that a routine traffic stop along Highway 278 four lane on Thursday morning resulted in the arrest of two men and the seizure of approximately three and a half pounds of marijuana.
Chief Tutor said officers stopped the eastbound vehicle because the driver of the vehicle, 41-year-old Derrick Lee Burgess, of Highway 328 Oxford, MS, was not wearing a seat belt. A passenger in the vehicle was identified as John Henry Staggers, age 41, of Tweed Way, Hyattesville, Maryland.
Officers were granted permission to search the vehicle and discovered the alleged marijuana.
Tutor said that Burgess and Staggers have both been charged with trafficking a schedule I controlled substance, marijuana.
“We would estimate the value of the alleged marijuana to be at least $6,000,” Tutor said. “The possession of over 2.2 pounds of marijuana warrants a trafficking charge.”
Tutor said that both men made an initial appearance in municipal court Friday where Judge Greg Brown set Burgess’ bond at $7,500 and Staggers’ bond at $20,000.
Both men posted bond and were released.
Chief Tutor said the case will be presented to a Pontotoc County Grand Jury in January.