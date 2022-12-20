A LOCALLY OWNED NEWSPAPER DEDICATED TO THE SERVICE OF GOD AND MANKIND.
Reporter
A Monday night train wreck in Sherman has taken the lives of almost an entire family.
Pontotoc County Coroner Kim Bedford said the victims were Robert “Ted" Sheffield, Sharon Sheffied and Robert Max Sheffield, who was 14 years old.
Sources close to the family confirmed that Max was the goalie for the New Albany High School soccer team.
The fourth victim, who is a girl in the second grade, was airlifted to LeBonheur Children’s Hospital.
Sherman Police Chief Joel Spellins said the train collided with the vehicle on Third Avenue near Wild Bill’s around 6 p.m. Monday, Dec. 19.
The accident is still under investigation.
regina.butler@djournal.com
Regina is a reporter for the Pontotoc Progress.
