Let’s face it. We all have a little bit of storm chaser in us. We all want to see with our own eyes what the storm has left behind and put our boots on the ground to either help or just to say that we were there.
“One of the most dangerous and challenging times of a severe weather event is immediately after the event has passed through or ended,” said Allen Bain, Pontotoc County Emergency Management Director.
That was never more evident than it was 20 years ago tonight when people were out in the darkness trying to help those who were in trouble. Bain said that people should tread carefully and think before they get out into any stormy situation once the winds blow through.
“Once the storm has passed, there could numerous dangers and hurdles to tackle in order to even begin recovery attempts. As we have seen over the past week, winter weather can cause travel issues, power issues, and even water issues,” he noted. “Our typical weather in this area, including tornados, cause these same issues, compiled with damage to homes, businesses, and infrastructure.”
Bain related the kinds of things you may encounter in the dark or daylight after a storm blows through Pontotoc.
“We will use a tornado for our example. After the storm has passed and you are coming out of your safe place, be it your closet or a public shelter, there are many dangers to look for. The primary concern will be downed power lines, due to the false sense of safety.
“They may look safe, but, if they are still “live”, then they can kill you. You should NEVER approach any kind of downed line, not even cable/telephone.”
But the electricity shock is just one of the things you should be wary of.
“The second thing would be unsteady structures. A tornado can cause severe damage to a home or structure, causing it to become weak. This could lead to a collapse, causing more issues should you become trapped under the rubble,” he said.
And because this damage might not be initially evident, especially if you have an out door tornado shelter, it would be wise to stay there until you can have it assessed. If your safe place is inside your home, then leave as safely as you can to a shelter.
“And travel will be a third concern,” Bain noted. “You along with everyone else involved will attempting to get out of the damaged areas. This could cause safety concerns due to downed lines, downed trees, and even debris from structures blocking the roads. The best thing to do is stay put and allow rescuers to come to you.”
Bain said that while it may seem like hours, help will be on the way because Pontotoc County has an army of people standing by ready to get out into the storm to ensure your safety and protection. These people will know where the shelter is and how to safely get there, so wait on them and trust them.
“After an event like this, there will be many law enforcement, fire, and EMS works out and about attempting to help the best they can.
“In Pontotoc County, we also have the Emergency Management agency that coordinates with the MEMA and FEMA to gather additional resources and coordinate with local authorities to ensure everyone is safe and help is given where help is needed,” Bain said.
Bain said there is a very important thing you can do to aid in the quick recovery of your home and your community.
“If you want to help after a disaster, its best that you stay close to the area you are in and assist your neighbors. Getting out on the roads could cause roads to become impassable and this will lead to additional help having trouble getting to the affected areas,” he stressed.
It has been 20 years since our mettle was tested with a disastrous tornado, and the lessons learned from that event are still evident today.
“Pontotoc is now more prepared for not only another F4 tornado, but for multiple other incidents as well,” Baind said. “We are constantly gathering and storing resources, coordinating with local churches for shelter, working with the different municipalities for resources, and making sure our first responders are prepared should anything ever happen in our great county again.”
And with the ever evolving technology that helps get the word into people’s hands in an instant, “Pontotoc County EMA currently has a Facebook page that is used to keep the public updated with different events and weather patterns. It also gives a local weather update just about every morning. Feel free to join and keep up with what is going on in the county,” Bain concluded.