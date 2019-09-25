BRUCE– South Pontotoc has struggled with turnovers at times this season and last week was no different. Bruce capitalized on four Cougar turnovers, scored a defensive touchdown, and came up with two timely sacks late in the fourth quarter to stifle the Cougar offense and win 34-26.
“We didn’t play very well, and we didn’t take care of the ball like we needed to,” said South coach Rod Cook. “Those first half turnovers cost us the game.”
The Cougars turned the ball over three times in the second quarter alone.
Bruce (2-3) took a 7-0 lead early in the first quarter after a De’Avion Cullens 5-yard rushing touchdown. The Cougars answered on their following drive when Cody Stutsy scored on a 5-yard run to make it 7-7. The Cougars took the lead with less than a minute left in the first quarter when Chase Long scored on a 5-yard run to make it 14-7.
That is when the wheels fell off for the Cougars. South lost a fumble halfway through the second quarter. On their next drive the Cougars fumbled on their own 3-yard line, and Bruce fell on it in the end zone to tie the game at 14-14 with a little over a minute to go in the second quarter. South then drove the length of the field and took a shot at the end zone, but Bruce intercepted the ball with just seconds left to kill the drive.
The Cougars (1-4) took the lead early in the third quarter when Long scored on 3-yard run that pulled them ahead 20-14. Bruce answered on their next possession to make it 21-20. South’s next drive ended with the Cougars' second interception of the game. Bruce converted a fourth down with a fake punt run and then went on to score to extend their lead to 27-20 at the end of the third quarter. The Cougars kept battling and made things interesting in the fourth quarter. Long picked up his third rushing touchdown of the game to cut into the Trojan lead and make it 27-26 with eight minutes left. Bruce answered the call again as they had all game. The Trojans marched down the field and extended their lead to 34-26 after scoring their fourth rushing touchdown of the game. South had the ball in Trojan territory with under a minute left, but Bruce sacked Eli Allen to end the game.
Cody Stutsy finished with 153 yards rushing and a touchdown. Chase Long had 35 yards rushing and 3 touchdowns. Isaac Finley led the team in receiving with 3 receptions for 80 yards. The Cougars return to action this Friday at Walnut in their last non-division game of the season.