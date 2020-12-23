For Mississippi Highway Patrol troopers a merry Christmas will include no fatalities on state and federal highways and interstates.
All available troopers will be assigned to saturation patrols and checkpoints to promote traffic safety during the Christmas holidays. Officers statewide will be targeting distracted drivers, speeding motorists , drunk drivers and seat belt use failure for all passengers.
During the Christmas holidays in 2019, MHP officers investigated 116 crashes with three fatalities on state and federal highway systems.
Over the 2019 Christmas holidays, MHP officers statewide issued 2,544 citations with 39 DUI arrests. Officials said the 116 motor vehicle crashes caused 27 injuries in addition to the three fatalities.
Sadly, already this year 35 fatalities have occurred in the Troop F District which includes Pontotoc and eight other Northeast Mississippi counties.
Highway Patrol Troop F Captain Chad Moore said officers are aiming for zero fatalities during the Christmas holidays.
"We are urging motorists to join with us in making the roadways safer in Mississippi and to include safe driving as part of their holiday traveling plans,” Moore urged. “One fatality is one too many."
"Our mission every day is to help save lives by enforcing the motor vehicle laws. We’re not out here to write tickets. Our goal is to make folks drive safer and save lives.”
During last year’s Christmas enforcement period Troop F officers issued 386 citations, including eight DUIs, one drug arrests, 26 seat belt violations and four child restraint violations. Troop F officers worked 15 collisions, which included one fatality and five others injured.
“We urge every motorist this week to make sure everyone in the car is buckled up,” Moore added. “We need all drivers to drive slower, stay off the cell phone and pay full attention to the road and the other drivers. Distracted drivers talking or texting on the phone is the number one problem.”
“Failure to yield or stop, when crossing the four lane or pulling out into traffic, is also the cause of many fatal accidents. Take a few extra seconds to make sure it’s safe and clear. And watch out for other drivers who are driving too fast or recklessly.”
“And winter time is here so drivers need to keep a watch on the weather forecast. Cold weather brings a chance for bridges and overpasses to ice over even before the roads get bad.”
"Drivers should also report speeding vehicles or suspected drunk drivers. And stranded drivers can always alert the patrol they need assistance."
“And as always, don’t drink and drive. Have a designated driver or call someone to come pick you up. You could be saving your life or someone else’s."