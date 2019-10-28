Powerful straight line winds spawned by Tropical storm Olga blasted through Pontotoc County on Saturday (Oct. 26) morning causing widespread power outages, structural damage and toppling hundreds of trees.
Severe thunderstorm warnings for Pontotoc County began around 10 a.m. Saturday and residents were advised to take shelter from winds estimated at 60 mph. The storm traveled from southwest to northeast through the county and warnings continued through the 1 p.m. hour.
The storm caused an estimated 80 percent of Pontotoc County residents to lose power Saturday, Pontotoc Electric Power Association officials said late Saturday afternoon.
As soon as the storm had passed Saturday, PEPA crews began working to restore power but the county's landscape and power lines were littered with fallen trees, broken limbs and broken power poles.
By Monday morning, PEPA officials reported that major power outages had been restored to all but three roads, but quickly added that many residences with broken power poles were still in the dark.
“Reeder Hill Road is back up and going this morning,” reported Jennifer Johnson, PEPA HR and communication officer. “Crews are working this morning to get power restored to Harmony Loop, Subertown Road and Garrett Creek Loop.”
“But there is still lots of scattered power outages and our crews will continue to work almost non-stop until all the power is back on,” Johnson said Monday morning.
“If your power is off and your neighbor has power we need you to call and report your trouble even if you’ve already called the past day or two. That includes residences which have broken poles. Call 662-489-6711, we’ve got several folks manning the phones.”
Johnson said the efforts of work crews have been bolstered by outpourings of community support.
“We thank everyone who brought food and coffee to the linemen. People have left thank you notes and our workers appreciate each kindness shown.”
Pontotoc County Emergency Management Director Rickey Jaggers said Monday morning that storm damage was widespread and evaluation reports are still ongoing in at least seven more communities.
“As of Monday morning we’ve got at least 20 homes that were damaged and that varies from minor to major damage,” Jaggers said. “We’ve had at least 11 farm buildings and carports damaged.
“We’re still collecting reports from Hurricane, Ecru, Longview, Furrs, Pontotoc, Beckham and Randolph, so I’m expecting 40 or more structural damages. All damages will be reported to FEMA. It’s important that folks report all damage caused by the storm and hopefully we’ll get some disaster funds."
“But the good news is that we’ve had no reports or any major injuries.”
Law enforcement officials said that high winds caused two eighteen wheelers to wreck and overturn around noon Saturday on Highway 278 four lane near the Pontotoc Country Club, but no serious injuries were reported.
On Saturday, Pontotoc Police Chief Randy Tutor reported that most of downtown Pontotoc was without power for at least three hours on Saturday.
“Our officers were working traffic at the intersections because the red lights weren’t working. Power was restored to most of the town by around 4 o’clock,” Tutor said.
“We’ve had no injury reports, but lots of trees were blown down. Lep’s BBQ on Hwy 6 west had the roof blown off by the storm and a huge oak tree fell on a large house on North Main Street near the Pontotoc City Cemetery.”
Fire Department officials said that home, located at 208 North Main Street, was owned by Tim Jones. A huge oak tree fell through the middle of the roof, covering the home and a family vehicle parked in the front yard. No injures were reported.