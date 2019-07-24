Pontotoc County voters who vote at the Troy and Randolph precincts need to make note that new precinct locations will be used with the upcoming August 6 party primaries election and voters at the Buchanan precinct will utilize a different building at the old location.
In the Fifth District the location of the Troy voting precinct has been moved from the Fifth District Road Maintenance Building to the Troy Fire Department, which is located at 175 Rock Hill Road (just off Highway 41). The fire department is adjacent to Troy Baptist Church.
In the Third District, the Randolph voting precinct has been moved from the Randolph Community Center to the Randolph Fire Department, located at 240 Topsy Road.
All precinct relocations were recommended and approved by the Pontotoc County Board of Supervisors.
“The Troy Fire Dept. building is more centrally located for the Troy precinct,” said Pontotoc County Circuit Clerk Melinda Nowicki. “And at Randolph the fire department building is more handicapped accessible and meets all ADA standards.”
And in District Two the Buchanan voting precinct has been moved from the Buchanan Community Building into the Buchanan Baptist Church fellowship hall.
“Those two buildings are located side by side on the same property,” Nowicki said. “There will be signs at all three of the new precinct locations.”
Officials have also erected signs at the old precinct locations noting the changes and listing addresses of the new precinct locations.
The party primaries are set for Tuesday, August 6, and polls will be open from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m.
Absentee voting is ongoing in the circuit clerk’s office. In addition to regular Monday through Friday hours, the circuit clerk’s office will be open on Saturday, July 27, and Saturday, August 3, from 8 a.m. until 12 noon for voting absentee or checking voter registration.
Saturday, August 3, is the last day to vote absentee in the circuit clerk’s office.
The deadline for new voters to register for the August 6 primaries has already passed, but the deadline to register to vote in the August 27 runoff election is Monday, July 29.
In the primaries voters must choose to vote on the Democrat or Republican ticket.
In any runoff race you must vote the same political party that you voted in the primary. If you did not vote in the primary, you may choose to vote Democrat or Republican in the runoff, but no crossover voting is allowed.