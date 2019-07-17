I'd like to wish our youngest son Cory a very Happy Birthday this week, (July 15), the big 30! He took Alyssa and me on a two hour joy ride Saturday on the side-by-side. We traveled down back roads in Troy and the surrounding communities that I had never been down...I was so turned around, didn't have a clue where we were!
It made me think back about Shane and Tyler and other buddies of theirs who would spend the whole day riding four wheelers, probably down some of these same roads, and I'm sure a few creeks along the way! They knew them all like the backs of their hands! I even found out that Troy has it's own waterfall...who knew? I'm sure most everyone else already does, and I'm just behind the times. I see now why these guys enjoyed just getting out and riding the roads exploring!
Troy First Baptist News: Great day of worship at Troy First! Kaylee Parker (granddaughter of Lori & Ricky Parker) brought our special music and sang "If You're Honest". Kaylee is here from Texas for her summer visit with family. I know they are already dreading her going back home.
Bro. Brock has begun a new study in Nehemiah and had a powerful message Sunday morning! Nehemiah wept as he learned of the great nation Jerusalem that once stood out, but had now settled in with the crowd...the people and the city were in bad shape with their walls broken down.
He posed a personal question...what about you? What shape is your wall in, and are you satisfied with the condition of it? Is it in complete rubble and needs to be built (in salvation), or perhaps needs repair of crumbling mortar and cracks (in repentance and restoration)? Be encouraged...your walls are not beyond repair! Come join us as we continue in our study of Nehemiah.
We have so many on our prayer list that are in need of a touch from the Master's Hand! Some of those include Joe Colburn, Rodney Hicks, Mickie Bevill, Ted Graham, Tody Bramlitt, Michelle Hendrix, Sammy Cruse, George Davis, Terry Coomer, Mya Pegues, Ken Roberts, Larry Olsen, Greg Davis, Maggie Tackett Family and the hurricane victims. Please remember each of these in your prayers! Stay tuned for some exciting news about our upcoming revival!
Proverbs 3:5 - Trust in the Lord with all thine heart; and lean not unto thine own understanding.