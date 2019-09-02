Happy Birthday this week to my oldest brother, Richard (or Richie as we know him)!
Congratulations to Alyssa Kay, as she has been selected as Star Student this week at SPE! She is so excited, and we made her a poster to display in her class this week...hope it makes it there in one piece!
The Annual Eddington Cemetery meeting will be held on Sept. 14th at the cemetery pavilion at 10:00 am. There will be a potluck dinner after the meeting. You can give your contribution at that time, or you can send it by mail to Jesse R. Johnson, 1699 Eddington Road, Pontotoc, MS 38863. Please make checks payable to Edington Cemetery Fund. Thanks for your support!
Troy First Baptist News: We had a really good turnout for worship Sunday morning. Scout Olsen played "How Great Thou Art" on the piano during the offertory. Tyler Olsen brought our special music and sang "Death Move Along".
We had special guests with us, missionaries Nicholas & Hannah Young, who have served the past 5 years in Kenya. They have just moved back to the states and will be serving in Wyoming. Please pray for this young couple as they continue to follow God's leading in their lives.
We continued in our study in Nehemiah, Chapter 2. When he arrived at Jerusalem he was met with opposition (which was not totally unexpected). If you face opposition because of your service to our Lord, you must be doing something right! He did a thorough inspection of the gates and the wall to see for himself the extent of the damage, and what he was up against as he prepared to rebuild. We are reminded that whatever God puts in our hearts to do, we must be prepared in order to do it.
The next Ladies' GROW at Green Valley will be Sept. 3rd at 6:30 p.m. Honor Olsen will be the guest speaker. Our ladies will leave our church at 6 p.m.
Congratulations to Mark & Nickie Sanders on their recent adoption of two precious children, Donna and Brandon! We will have an Adoption Shower for them on Sept. 22nd from 2-4 p.m.
Our Revival services will be held Sept. 29th - Oct. 3rd. Our guest speakers will be Bro. Jeff Harmon on Sunday night, and Bro. Scott Matthews of the Rochester Family Monday - Wednesday.
Friends & family on our prayer list this week include Nancy Lefler, Amy Hendrix, Chuck Warmack, Johnny Lee Johnson, Thomas Parrish, Ricky Walker, Sherald Weeks, J.C. & Elizabeth Payne (house fire), Jesse Johnson, Jane Luther Family and the Ainsworth Family. Please keep each of these in your prayers.
Psalms 3:3 - But Thou, O LORD art a shield for me; my glory, and the lifter up of mine head.