Congratulation again to Gabe Wilson & Madison McWhirter, who will be united in marriage this Saturday, Sept. 14th at Southwind in Shannon, MS. Friends and family are invited to attend the ceremony at 6 pm.
Also, congratulations to Ms. Johnnie Mae Davis, who celebrated her 92nd Birthday with her family this past Sunday!
Don't forget the annual Edington Cemetery meeting at 10 am this Saturday, Sept. 14th at the cemetery pavilion. There will be a potluck dinner after the meeting. You can make your contributions at the meeting, or you may send them by mail addressed to Jesse R. Johnson, 1699 Eddington Road, Pontotoc, MS 38863. Thanks for your support! Our little Alyssa brought home her first progress report from Kindergarten last week and made all 100's (of course there were only two grades, but never the less)...we are so proud of her. She absolutely loves going to school!
Troy First Baptist News: We had a good attendance for Sunday School & Worship on our first day of the new church year. If you are searching for a church home, we would love to have you join our church family! We had special music by Dempsey Butler, singing "Jesus Christ, My Living Hope" and Lori Parker, singing "Come As You Are". We continued in our study in Nehemiah, Chapter 3, where we saw rulers and people from various places and trades come together to rebuild the gates...why? Because they looked back and remembered how good God had been to them. Our service then turned into a testimony service, with many sharing what they are most thankful for and how God has blessed them. It was an awesome time of worship! During the evening service, we had our business meeting for the new church year. Again, we were reminded just how much God has blessed our church (His church) during this past year! It's going to be another busy month!
"Soup & Savior" will be Saturday, Sept. 14th at 10 am.
Gabe & Madison's wedding will be that evening at 6 pm.
There will be an Adoption Shower for Mark & Nickie Sanders and children Donna & Brandon on Sept. 22, 2-4 pm (children's clothes sizes are in the bulletin).
Our revival services will be held Sept. 29th - Oct. 3rd.
Friends & family on our prayer list this week include Ken McCreight, Ava Mae Walden, Steve Heatherly, Amy Hendrix, Heather Sullivan, Chuck Warmack, Hazel Irby, April Hester, Eddie Parker, Thomas Parrish and the Micky Denham Family. Please keep each of these in your prayers.
Joshua 1:9 - Haven't I commanded you: be strong and courageous? Do not be afraid or discouraged, for the Lord your God is with you wherever you go.