The Community Thanksgiving at Troy First last week was such a precious time. There was good singing, preaching, and so much good food. They served supper at the fire station which had a lot of room for such a large crowd.
troy news
Larry Stegall asked me if I had writer's block. I guess I do, so I'll write all the activities for Dec. in case it happens again.
A lot of folks missed church yesterday because of sickness. Remember especially Jimmy Sewell and Charlie Stegall.
Deaths involving community families include Mrs. Ruby Dillard (Everett's aunt), Helen Whitten Crumpton who finished school with some of us at Shannon, and DJ Cates.
Coming events include Wednesday night decorating the church sanctuary; Sunday morning, Dec. 8 is the wee ones Christmas program; Sunday evening at 5 PM is the youth program followed by finger foods; Sunday, Dec. 15 at 5 PM is the adult cantata followed by a pot luck supper; Sunday Dec. 22 at 5 PM will be our family Lord's Supper which had to be rescheduled due to so much sickness; Christmas Eve at 8 PM is our candlelight service.
Rick and Felecia are in North Carolina waiting on Cyle and Kayla's little Jellybean to make her grand entrance. Kayla was admitted Sunday night. She is small and looks like there's no way she can bend.
Georgi and the kids spent the night with us last night. After A.H. went to sleep, Natalie and Georgi were trying to get Jack to sleep. All of a sudden he jumped down and ran in the bedroom where A.H. was, threw up all over her and came back down the hall throwing up all the way. Needless to say, we had to wash clothes at bedtime.
In the middle of the night Granny was afraid A.H. was cold, so I go get her blanket out of the dryer and I cover her up. This morning when she woke up, the first thing she said when I asked her if she slept good was, "No, I was as hot as a burning potato!". So much for Granny's fear of her freezing. Oh yes, Jack's ok.