Last weekend my mother, brother (Richard), Alyssa and I spent a few days in Biloxi visiting a lifelong friend of our family. Although we could not get in the water there, Alyssa loved getting to play in the sand...this was her first time to see the ocean!
This past weekend we celebrated Alyssa's 5th birthday. She had been asking for a long while, and we finally got her ears pierced Saturday for her birthday...she was so excited and has been going around showing everyone her new earrings! She starts Kindergarten on Tuesday this week and can hardly wait! Happy Birthday baby girl, and we hope you have the best first year of school!
Troy First Baptist News: We had a really good turnout for Sunday morning worship. Beth and daughter Sara Beth brought our special music and sang (I Have Been Blessed). They were awesome, and you can view it on Troy First Baptist Church Facebook Live, along with our worship service.
Bro. Brock completed the first chapter in our study in Nehemiah, where we see how Nehemiah wept over the affliction of the remnant of the children of Israel and the walls of Jerusalem that were broken down. We then see in his prayer to God how he confessed and repented of their sins against God, and recalled the promises in God's Word that He would restore His people whom He had redeemed, if they would turn back to Him. This promise holds true today, but we must take personal responsibility for our sins, recognizing that all sin is against a holy God.
We will resume our Wednesday night meals this week at 6 p.m. Join us for Bible study afterward at 6:45. Upcoming events include a wedding shower honoring Madison McWhirter and Gabe Wilson on August 11th, 2-4 p.m. They are registered at Walmart and Bed Bath & Beyond.
We will have a "Back to School Bash" on August 14th, and have water games for the kids. They will need to bring a towel and a change of clothes. Also, volunteers are needed to bring a freezer of ice cream. Please see Honor Olsen.
There will be a Men's Conference at First Baptist on August 24th. See Tyler Olsen for more information. Please be in prayer for our revival services Sept. 29th - Oct. 3rd. Bro. Jeff Harmon will preach Sunday night, and Bro. Scott Matthews of the Rochester Family will preach Monday - Wednesday. Friends & family on our prayer list this week include Billy Joe Gregory, Gage Rhodes, Michelle Hendrix, Todd Belk, Mable Taylor and all children & teachers during the new school year.
Leviticus 20:26 - And ye shall be holy unto me: for I the LORD am holy, and have severed you from other people, that ye should be mine.