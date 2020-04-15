Following well publicized instructions make sense, like maintaining social distancing, and washing hands, said a trusted Pontotoc County doctor, and he’s confident medical science will soon provide a solution to the Coronavirus.
“Keeping our distance is a good idea, anyway, and wearing masks or even gloves, when we’re in an environment with several people, couldn’t hurt,” said Dr. James Speck, who has practiced medicine in Pontotoc County for 53 years.
Among the most respected physicians in Pontotoc, Speck said he’s encouraged by research he’s seen into drugs like Hydroxychloroquine, brand name Plaquenil, and azithromycin, brand name Zithromax, to treat the virus, even though they’re still in preliminary studies.
“I’ve been following it since the beginning, and I’m confident scientists are working day and night to determine what is most effective,” said Speck. “Vaccines and immunizations are always further down the road.”
Researchers report one death, and 14 cases of COVID-19 in Pontotoc County.
Speck and colleagues at Friendship Medical Clinic have been conducting drive-through tests for COVID-19 for weeks, swabbing symptomatic patients in their vehicles. They return results for flu and strep tests within 15 minutes. Swabs for COVID-19 they send to a lab in Baton Rouge to be tested. That takes about 72 hours.
This week the Friendship staff set up a temporary building alongside the clinic, where they test patients who might have COVID-19. The idea is to keep them separated from patients who need routine healthcare. Friendship providers have also limited that population to only the most urgent cases.
“Our clear objective is to make sure we’re not allowing the virus into the office,” said Speck, adding he’s hopeful that, within a week, he and his colleagues will obtain COVID-19 tests they won’t have to send to Baton Rouge and they can be process onsite and give results within 16 minutes.
“We’ve heard the precautions, that the elderly and those with underlying conditions are more susceptible to the virus,” said Speck. “We’re also seeing more cases of younger people, from ages 20-40.”
Speck isn’t panicking.
“I hope we’re on the down-slope of the virus,” said Speck. “That doesn’t relieve us from the serious need to be careful. Scientists and healthcare providers are working diligently, and we need to be careful and hopeful.”