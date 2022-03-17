National Nutrition Month is an annual campaign started by the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics to promote healthful, informed food choices. The theme for this year’s campaign is “Celebrate a World of Flavors” to recognize that nourishing food choices can be obtained from varied cultural cuisines. Trying foods and recipes from other cultures is a way to increase the variety in the foods you eat and helps to incorporate new foods and flavors into your healthy routine.
Consider the following to add new favorite foods from around the world:
Expand your breakfast options. Try Scottish oatmeal or bulgur with milk and a topping of fruit, nuts, or nut butter. Prepare a Spanish omelet with potatoes and other vegetables, topped with cheese. Or, try an omelet filled with fried rice, known as omurice in Japan.
Experiment with different recipes. In cooler weather, try soups or stews such as Sambar, a spicy lentil and vegetable stew popular in India. In warmer weather, consider preparing dishes that don’t require heating such as Gazpacho, a type of soup made with a mixture of tomatoes, peppers, and onions; and sometimes made with watermelon. Greek salads can be made using different types of produce along with whole grains, cheese, and other protein foods such as eggs or tuna.
Choose healthier snacks. Expand your snack options by eating raw vegetables such as strips of bell pepper or carrot sticks with hummus or tzatziki, a creamy yogurt-based dressing made with cucumbers, garlic, and dill. For a crunchy snack, try whole grain tortilla chips with guacamole or salsa.
And while we are celebrating foods from around the world, don’t forget those tried-and-true strategies for improving overall nutrition intake:
Start your day by eating breakfast. Try a parfait with yogurt, fruit, and whole grain cereal or chopped nuts.
Make half your plate fruits and vegetables. The many colors in fresh fruits and vegetables come from phytonutrients that promote health such as carotenoids (yellow, red, and orange) and flavonoids (red, blue, and purple). These phytonutrients work synergistically with vitamins and minerals.
Watch portion sizes. Pay attention to recommended serving sizes, especially with higher calorie snack foods and drinks. The nutrition facts panel on most packaged foods provide the nutrition information per serving. If you eat the entire package, you may be consuming several servings.
Have a family mealtime. Eating together as a family may not be possible at every meal, but set a goal to have a family meal several times each week. Involve children in meal planning and cooking. During mealtime, turn off the TV, phones, and other electronic devices to use mealtime to encourage conversation.
Slow down at mealtime. Be more mindful about what you are eating by sitting down to eat a meal rather than eating on the run.
Reduce added sugars. Added sugars can quickly add up in calories while providing little or no nutritive value. Read the Nutrition Facts Label or ingredients list to make educated choices. If you are accustomed to drinking regular soft drinks, try the sugar-free version, or, have water sweetened with fresh fruit instead.
Healthful eating options can span the globe. Enjoy trying new foods and experimenting with flavors. Remember, variety is not only the “spice of life” it is essential to good nutritional intake. For nutrition guidance for specific health conditions such as diabetes, cancer, or cardiovascular disease, consult with a licensed health care provider such as a registered dietitian.
Reference
Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics (2022). National Nutrition Month.