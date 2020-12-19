The holidays are looking a little different this year due to COVID. Families are having to think creatively to celebrate Christmas. Everyone has that favorite dessert that they have looked forward to eating all year long. That makes this holiday a great time to try new recipes and start new family traditions. You can learn to make a new dish or practice an old family favorite. Hopefully by next Christmas you can show off that dish when the whole family is finally able to get together.
But remember, celebrating Christmas is not just about food, presents, or big family get-togethers it’s about the first Christmas that was celebrated by a small family in a manager. The birth of baby Jesus made it possible for all of us to realize the importance of the Christmas season. So even if your Christmas is going to look different this year, be thankful for the little baby that was born in a manger. His birth makes it possible for us to celebrate the peace and joy of the season all year long and have hope for the future.
Here is an easy dessert to try for the holidays. There are three different versions for you to make and taste. Try Lemon Delight, Oreo Delight, or Blueberry Delight during the holidays or anytime. The lemon version is easy to make or if you prefer a chocolate dessert, just change the lemon to chocolate. You can even try a blueberry version!
Remember if you try one of the recipes please send a picture, I would love to see your success! Some “how-to” recipe videos have already been posted on the Pontotoc County 4H Facebook page and others will be coming. If you have questions about any of the recipes or about 4-H and would like to be added to our mailing list, just call Jane Chamblee your 4-H Agent at 662-489-3910.
LEMON DELIGHT
Ingredients:
Pecan Crust
- 1 cup all-purpose flour
- 1/2 cup ground, finely chopped pecans
- 1/4 cup sugar
- 1/2 cup butter melted
Lemon Delight Layers:
- 8 oz. cream cheese
- 2 1/2 cups thawed Cool Whip
- 2 small pkgs. Instant lemon pudding
- 1 Tbsp. lemon juice
- 3 cups milk
- 1 cup powdered or confectioners’ sugar
- 3 Tbsp. finely chopped pecans for topping
DIRECTIONS:
Crust:
1. Combine flour, sugar, chopped pecans and melted butter.
2. Make sure your pecans are either ground or chopped very finely so crust holds together nicely.
3. Stir together until well-blended and crumbly.
4. Press into a 9 x13 baking dish.
5. Bake at 350 degrees for 15 minutes and let cool completely.
Cream cheese layer:
1. With electric beater, mix the cream cheese and confectioners’ sugar until smooth and creamy.
2. Fold in 1 cup of cool whip and spread this mixture over crust, working slowly if crust crumbles easily.
Lemon pudding layer:
1. Whisk together the pudding packets and milk.
2. Add lemon juice and continue to stir until thick.
3. Spread pudding mixture over cream cheese layer.
Cool whip layer:
1. Spoon remaining cool whip over the pudding layer.
2. Sprinkle with finely chopped pecans.
3. Refrigerate for 4 hours before serving.
CHOCOLATE OREO DELIGHT (NO-Bake)
Ingredients:
1 package of regular OREOS
6 tablespoons butter, melted
8 ounces cream cheese, softened
1/4 cup granulated sugar
2 (8-ounce) containers Cool Whip, thawed
2 (3.9-ounce) packages instant chocolate
pudding
3 1/4 cups milk
Directions:
1. Process Oreos in a food processor until in chunky, but small crumbs. Or you can do this by putting them in a zip top bag and crushing them with a rolling pin. Set aside 1 cup of crumbs for the topping. You can leave the Oreos for the top more coarsely chopped than the ones you are using for the crust.
2. In a medium bowl stir together the remaining cookie crumbs and the melted butter. Press into the bottom of a 9x13-inch pan. Refrigerate while you make the next layer.
3. Use an electric mixer to beat the cream cheese until smooth. Beat in the sugar. Fold in 1 container of Cool Whip. Spread over Oreo crust.
4. In a large bowl, whisk together pudding mix and milk until smooth and starting to thicken. Pour over cream cheese layer. Refrigerate until firm.
5. Spread remaining Cool Whip on top and sprinkle with the set aside Oreo crumbs. Refrigerate for at least 4 hours.
6. Cut into squares and serve.
BLUEBERRY DELIGHT
Ingredients:
- 1 sleeve graham crackers (9 crackers)
- 1 cup pecans
- 1/2 cup butter, melted
- 2 tablespoons sugar
- 1 package (8oz) cream cheese, well softened
- 1 cup powdered sugar
- 2 tubs (8oz each) whipped topping, divided
- 2 cans (21oz each) blueberry pie filling
- Chopped pecans, for garnish (optional)
Directions:
- Preheat oven to 350°F. In a food processor, blend the graham crackers and pecans until finely chopped. Stir in butter and sugar until well combined and press into the bottom of a 13×9 pan.
- Bake for 8 minutes and let cool completely.
- In a large bowl, beat cream cheese and powdered sugar until smooth. Using 1 container of whipped topping, beat in about 1 cup so there are no lumps. Fold in the remaining whipped topping from the container and spread the cream cheese mixture over the crust.
- Add the blueberry pie filling in an even layer. Top with remaining container of whipped topping. Garnish with chopped pecans if desired. Cover and chill for at least 2 hours or overnight.