For this week’s recipe I was inspired by an easy recipe that I ate while visiting in Albuquerque, New Mexico. This past Friday should have been my son Logan’s graduation from Physical Therapy school. He finished school and all of his rotations, but like lots of events this year COVID 19 kept the graduation from taking place. We celebrated with Logan and his wife anyway at their home. During our visit his wife Holly (who grew up in New Mexico) showed me her secret to a quick and easy way to make an enchilada casserole. The recipe is below with a quick version or an easy, almost as quick version. Of course, we were in New Mexico, so we enjoyed ours with real green chili sauce mild and hot! At restaurants in Albuquerque you can enjoy most dishes with red chili, green chili, or what the locals refer to as Christmas chili (mixture of red and green).
Like the previous Kids Cooking Recipes you can watch the video that will be posted this Friday for the easy to follow directions. What could be better than a Mexican meal you can make at home!
So, until we can cook together at the Pontotoc County Extension Office, watch the videos, make the dish, and share a picture with me of your success. If you have questions about any of the videos or about 4-H, just call Jane Chamblee your 4-H agent at 662-489-3910. Keep cooking and trying new foods!
Easy Cheater Enchiladas
Makes 6-8 servings
Ingredients:
18 Large frozen beef or chicken Taquitos (made with flour tortillas)
1 can of your favorite enchilada sauce (10 oz.) (Use red or green)
1 1/2 to 2 cups shredded Cheddar or Taco Style cheese
Directions:
1. Preheat oven to 350 degrees.
2. Spray a 9 x 12 baking dish with non-stick spray.
3. Layer dish with taquitos. Pour enchilada sauce over taquitos and sprinkle with cheese.
4. Bake for 15 to 20 minutes or until middle is hot and cheese is bubbly.
5. Let dish sit for 10 minutes before serving.
6. Serve with shredded lettuce and sour cream. Add Mexican Rice, refried beans, and chips and salsa for a tasty Mexican family meal!
Easy Beef Enchiladas
Makes 6-8 servings
Ingredients:
1 lb. ground beef cooked
1 can (10 oz.) red or green
enchilada sauce
2 cups Mexican or Taco
cheese shredded
10-12 flour tortillas
Directions:
1. Heat oven to 375 degrees.
2. Spray a 9 x 13 baking dish with cooking spray.
3. Mix cooked ground beef with 3/4 cup enchilada sauce and 1 cup of cheese.
4. Spoon approximately 1/4 cup filling into each tortilla, roll up and place seam side down into baking dish.
5. Pour remaining sauce over rolled tortillas.
6. Sprinkle with remaining cheese.
7. Bake for 25 to 30 minutes or until cheese is melted.
8. Serve with shredded lettuce and sour cream. Add Mexican Rice, refried beans, and chips and salsa for a tasty family meal!
NOTE: For Chicken Enchiladas: Replace beef with 4 cups cooked chicken, shredded or chopped.
Have an adult helper anytime you use the stove!