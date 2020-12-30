The year 2020 has been a year that most of us never expected to see in our lifetime. However, there is still much to reflect on and to be thankful for as we look forward to the new year ahead. The COVID-19 pandemic has certainly had a severe impact on almost the entire world through sickness, death, economic impacts, lifestyle modifications, and ever-changing governmental mandates, just to name a few. Although COVID-19 was a new and unexpected challenge, the mission of the Cooperative Extension Service has always been to provide learning experiences which enables both rural and urban families to meet the challenges they face by preparing for emergencies, improving food and nutrition safety, encouraging healthy eating, promoting youth development, adapting to new and changing technology, and improving the environment. The Mississippi State University (MSU) Extension Service continued to meet these needs in 2020 by adapting to our current challenges, just as we have to different challenges throughout our over 100-year history.
One good source that has many innovative articles about different aspects of coping with the COVID-19 pandemic is the Extension Matters magazine, which is published spring, summer, and fall by the MSU Cooperative Extension Service. This magazine is available in both a mailed printed format and electronically. To subscribe, go to extension.msstate.edu and click on the appropriate link, or write to Extension Matters, Office of Agricultural Communications, P. O. Box 9625, Mississippi State, MS 39762, or call the Pontotoc County MSU Extension Office at 662-489-3910 for assistance. A limited number of current and previous editions are available at the Pontotoc County Extension Office for local pickup.
Below is a recipe shared by Janet Jolley, MSU Extension Agent from Marshall County. With so many punch and holiday beverage recipes laden with added sugar, this diabetic-friendly recipe for Russian Tea is a delicious treat anyone can enjoy in celebration of the new year. Be sure to try this recipe and remember to visit the Pontotoc Extension Office Facebook page as you look for recipes and ideas for your home. We look forward to serving you in the coming year.
Russian Tea
Makes: 12 servings
Ingredients:
2 quarts water
2 to 3 whole cloves
3 small decaffeinated tea bags
1 1/4 cups unsweetened grapefruit juice
1 1/2 cups orange juice
1/3 cup lemon juice
Dash of allspice
Artificial sweetener equal to 1/2 cup sugar
Directions:
1. Bring water and cloves to boil for 10 minutes.
2. Add tea bags and simmer.
3. Add fruit juices, allspice and sweetener. Simmer 3-5 minutes. Do not boil again.
4. Serve hot or cold. Can be stored in refrigerator for 2 to 3 days.
Nutrient Information Per Serving:
Calories: 28
Sodium: < 1 milligram
Carbohydrate: 7 grams
Protein: 0 grams
Fat: 0 grams
Fiber: 0 grams
Cholesterol: 0 milligrams
Diabetic Exchanges: 1/2 fruit Exchange