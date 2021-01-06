Here at the newspaper, we’re always interested in circulation figures.
The more papers we sell, the more people we reach. The more readers, the better results for our advertisers.
That means more money flowing in the community as folks buy stuff; more dollars circulating at the butcher, the baker, the candlestick maker.
And of course at the ol’ paragraph factory.
So, I want to do my part to help boost circulation.
My solution to selling more newspapers is simple: Get someone, somewhere, somehow, to ban the newspaper.
This is a personal plea to our readers. If anything written by me or anyone else here upsets you, consider banning us.
Go before the library board, the school board, the board of supervisors, town aldermen, your congregation or the local prosecuting attorney.
Tell them you want this newspaper off the shelves, off the street or out of the schools.
Tell everyone the newspaper contains language that would make a sailor blush, or a nun faint.
Tell everyone to get the newspaper out of sight before it triggers waves of immorality.
Make sure you let folks know this paper contains pictures so scandalous they should only be viewed late at night under the covers with a flashlight. And not by anyone with a weak ticker.
Ban us. You’ve got my support. If there’s anything I can do to help, let me know.
What do I support banning? Don’t I want everyone to read us?
Of course I do, and nothing will get us read faster and wider than a good ban.
Nothing ignites interest in reading something, or watching something, more than someone trying to to stop someone else from reading it or watching it.
Banning us would be good for business. People would hotfoot it to the newsracks trying to buy issues of the paper. There would be attention from TV stations interviewing outraged citizens. The wire services would pick up on the brouhaha.
All that would produce more revenue here at the newspaper, and frankly, I’m greedy enough to like that.
It’s an economic fact of life: To raise sales, get your product banned.
Remember the band 2 Live Crew? They were just a bunch of regional rockers from Tupelo who were smart enough to get themselves banned in several places, including Tupelo, for offensive lyrics.
Result? Kids who never knew the band existed were hot after their music.
I guess those kids finally figured out that you could hear equally offensive words for free, if you listen in the right places on the Internet, or out in the general public for that matter.
Whoever heard of Salmon Rushdie before his book, The Satanic Verses, was banned in Iran for supposedly ridiculing the Ayatollah?
Result? After the ban, sales boomed. The book hit Top 10 lists.
So ban us. If there’s anything I can do to help, let me know.
Start a petition. Bring me a copy. I’ll be proud to sign it.
After all, we’d love to get vertigo from looking at revenue figures with all those zeros to the left of the decimal point.
And speaking for myself, there’s this new Harley I’ve had my eye on…